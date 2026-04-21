Glass Substrate Market worth $9.42 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Glass Substrate Market by Type (Borosilicate-based, Silicon-based, Ceramic-based, Other Types), End-use Industry (Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Solar Power), and Region – Global Forecast to 2031", The glass substrate market is projected to grow from USD 7.90 billion in 2026 to USD 9.42 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

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Glass Substrate Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 7.90 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.42 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.6%

Glass Substrate Market Trends & Insights:

The increases in investment in renewable energy systems, particularly solar energy, are also driving market growth, as glass substrates are extensively used in photovoltaic modules. Also, the areas of application are expanding as automotive electrification increases and the need for sophisticated driver-assistance systems (ADAS) grows. A strong manufacturing base and government subsidies in places such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan accelerate production and adoption.

Asia Pacific dominated the glass substrate market, accounting for 55.0% in 2025.

By type, the fused silica-/quartz-based glass substrate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR (3.91%) from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment is expected to dominate the market.

AGC Inc., Schott AG, Corning Incorporated, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., and HOYA Corporation were identified as star players in the glass substrate market, as they have focused on advanced material innovation and extensive global distribution networks.

Specialty Glass Products, Biotain Crystal Co., Ltd., Buwon Precision Sciences Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Su Chuan Technology Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs and are focused on serving niche applications in consumer electronics, optical devices, and other areas.

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By type, the silicon-based glass substrate segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

By type, the silicon-based glass substrate segment recorded the second-highest market share in 2025, owing to its good thermal conductivity and compatibility with semiconductor processes. They find applications in high-end packages and MEMS. The balance of performance and cost makes them a second choice to borosilicate glass.

By end-use industry, automotive accounted for the second-largest share of the glass substrate market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the automotive industry accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025 because it uses more glass substrates in displays, sensors, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The demand is fueled by the increasing use of electric cars and in-vehicle infotainment systems. Increasing emphasis on safety and connectivity is also a growth factor.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the glass substrate market in 2025.

North America held the second-highest market share in 2025, driven by the strong presence of semiconductor companies and high levels of technology adoption. Increased investments in research and development, and increased attention to local manufacturing of chips. Growing demand by data centers, AI, and automotive electronics industries.

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Kay Players

The glass substrate market comprises major players, including AGC Inc. (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), and HOYA Corporation (Japan). Product launches, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations are key strategies these leading players adopt to strengthen their positions in the glass substrate market.

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