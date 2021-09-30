Glass Tableware Market to accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% from 2021 to 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalierglass AS, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., The Oneida Group Inc., and Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the hospitality sector will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Glass Dishes



Beverageware



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glass tableware market report covers the following areas:

Glass Tableware Market size

Glass Tableware Market trends

Glass Tableware Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing population coupled with increasing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the glass tableware market growth during the next few years.

Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Glass Tableware Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Glass Tableware Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glass tableware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glass tableware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glass tableware market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass tableware market vendors

Glass Tableware Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 2.11% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at about 3% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 88 Incremental growth $ 1.10 Billion Segments covered Product; Geography By Product · Glass dishes · Beverageware · Others By Region · APAC · Europe · MEA · North America · South America

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

