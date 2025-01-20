Glass Tableware Market to Grow by USD 2.24 Billion (2025-2029), Advancements in Glass Production Techniques Drive Growth, AI Transformation Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global glass tableware market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.24 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.4% during the forecast period. Advancements in glass production techniques is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of themed and seasonal tableware. However, increasing availability of counterfeit glassware products poses a challenge. Key market players include Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Household Glass Co. Ltd., Arc Distribution UK Ltd., Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Borosil Ltd., Corelle Brands LLC, DIBBERN GmbH, Fiskars Group, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, La Rochere SAS, LaOpala RG Ltd., LEERDAM CRISAL GLASS, Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Steelite International Ltd., and Termisil Glass Sp z o o.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Tableware Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Glass Tableware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries China, US, Canada, India, and UK Key companies profiled Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Household Glass Co. Ltd., Arc Distribution UK Ltd., Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Borosil Ltd., Corelle Brands LLC, DIBBERN GmbH, Fiskars Group, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, La Rochere SAS, LaOpala RG Ltd., LEERDAM CRISAL GLASS, Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Steelite International Ltd., and Termisil Glass Sp z o o

Market Driver

The glass tableware market is thriving, with increasing demand for glass dinnerware, flatware, and beverage-ware in food and dining industries. Restaurants and households value the elegance and durability of glass tableware for table settings. Production units use raw materials like soda ash to create thermal resistant glassware suitable for microwave cooking. Consumer spending on home decor products, including old-fashioned designs, is driving sales. Young generation's preference for casual dining and social media marketing influences trends. Sustainable glassware, with customization and design innovations, caters to changing consumer values. The world population's rising per capita income fuels growth in this market. Glassware manufacturing adapts to digitalization, with smartphone apps and online sales. Dining etiquette and table decor continue to influence glassware design, ensuring durability and temperature resistance.

The glass tableware market has seen a growing preference for themed and seasonal tableware. This trend involves the use of tableware designed for specific themes or seasons, adding uniqueness and excitement to dining experiences. Consumers seek creative and memorable ways to elevate their gatherings and celebrations. Themed tableware offers an opportunity for individuals to express their personal style and preferences in a fun and festive manner. For instance, during Halloween, glass tableware with spooky or pumpkin designs enhances the atmosphere and adds to the overall enjoyment of the occasion.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The glass tableware market encompasses glass dinnerware, glass beverage-ware, and glass flatware used in dining settings. Challenges include maintaining the temperature sensitivity of glass during food and beverage service, ensuring durability, and adapting to changing consumer preferences. Raw materials like soda ash are essential for production, but rising living standards and consumer spending drive demand for designer glassware and home decor products. Younger generations prefer casual dining and smaller household sizes, impacting sales in restaurants. Social media marketing and digitalization influence consumer choices, with smartphones playing a significant role. Microwave cooking and plastic-based dishes challenge glassware's thermal resistant property and market position. Consumer values, dining etiquette, and table decor continue to shape the market. Product innovations in glassware manufacturing include thermal resistance, microwave safety, and customization. Sustainability is a growing trend, with eco-friendly and reusable glassware gaining popularity. Dinnerware, flatware, and beverage-ware must balance traditional designs with modern consumer preferences to remain competitive.

Counterfeit glass tableware is a growing concern in the market due to inadequate supply chain security and insufficient legal measures. These imitation products do not meet original quality standards, raising concerns over performance and safety. Intellectual property rights are at risk with the proliferation of counterfeits, negatively impacting market vendors. Consumers' trust is eroded by poor-quality counterfeits, hindering market expansion and creating an unfair competitive landscape for prominent vendors.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This glass tableware market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Beverageware

1.2 Dinnerware

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Application

1.1 Beverageware- The beverageware segment of the global glass tableware market is experiencing steady growth due to several driving factors. This segment includes coffee and teacups, bowls, jars, mugs, stemware, tumblers, and bottles, including baby bottles. The increasing number of bars and restaurants, as well as the rising consumption of beverages, are key factors contributing to this growth. Glass beverageware offers benefits such as recyclability and a longer lifespan, making it a popular choice over plastic beverageware due to its eco-friendliness and hygiene advantages. The growing popularity of artisanal and crafted beverages, such as specialty coffees, teas, craft beers, and artisanal cocktails, creates demand for glass beverageware that complements these premium beverages. Unique designs, branded collections, and customized options also influence consumer purchasing decisions. For instance, Starbucks Corp India's limited-edition drinkware collection, in collaboration with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, showcases the importance of branding and product differentiation in the beverageware industry. Overall, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the beverageware segment of the global glass tableware market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Glass Tableware Market encompasses a wide range of products including dinnerware, beverage-ware, and flatware made from glass. This market is closely linked to the Food and Dining industry, with glass tableware being a popular choice for both formal and casual dining settings. The production of glass tableware involves raw materials such as soda ash, limestone, and silica. Sales in this market are driven by factors such as increasing living standards and consumer spending in emerging economies. Designer glassware continues to be a trend, with both old-fashioned designs and modern, minimalist styles appealing to different demographics. The young generation's preference for home decor products and social media marketing are also significant factors influencing sales. The market is witnessing the integration of technology, with smartphone apps and digitalization playing a role in marketing and sales. Casual dining restaurants are a major customer base for this market, as they offer an affordable and convenient dining experience.

Market Research Overview

Glass tableware refers to dishes, glasses, and flatware made of glass, used for serving food and beverages during dining. The market for glass tableware is driven by the increasing demand for dining and table setting needs in both residential and commercial sectors. Glass dinnerware and glass beverage-ware are popular choices for their elegant and timeless appeal, making them a staple in restaurants and homes. The production of glass tableware involves raw materials like soda ash and silica, which are heated to high temperatures in a furnace. Designer glassware continues to be a trend, with old-fashioned designs gaining popularity among the young generation, influenced by changing consumer values and living standards. The world population's growth and increasing consumer spending on home decor products also contribute to the market's growth. Social media marketing, smartphones, and digitalization have transformed the way glassware is marketed and sold. Casual dining and small household sizes have led to product innovations, such as thermal resistant glassware for microwave cooking and sustainable glassware options. Dining etiquette and glassware design continue to evolve, with table decor and glassware durability remaining key considerations. Glassware customization and trends towards eco-friendly options are also shaping the future of the glass tableware market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Beverageware



Dinnerware



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio