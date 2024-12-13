Glass Tableware Market to Grow by USD 2.68 Billion (2024-2028), Advancements in Glass Production Boost Revenue, Report on AI Redefining Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global glass tableware market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.97% during the forecast period. Advancements in glass production techniques is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of themed and seasonal tableware. However, increasing availability of counterfeit glassware products poses a challenge. Key market players include Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Household Glass Co. Ltd., Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Bormioli Rocco USA, Borosil Ltd., Corelle Brands LLC, DIBBERN GmbH , Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, La Rochere North America INC., LaOpala RG Ltd., Leerdam Crisal Glass, Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., MONINI S.p.A., Ocean glass Public Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Steelite International Ltd., Termisil Glass Sp z o o, Arc UK,Libbey, Sisecam Glassware, Tiroler Glashütte GmbH, The Oneida, The Boelter Companies, Waterford, Instant Brands Inc., WMF, Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd., Borosil.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Beverageware, Dinnerware, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Household Glass Co. Ltd., Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Bormioli Rocco USA, Borosil Ltd., Corelle Brands LLC, DIBBERN GmbH , Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, La Rochere North America INC., LaOpala RG Ltd., Leerdam Crisal Glass, Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., MONINI S.p.A., Ocean glass Public Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Steelite International Ltd., Termisil Glass Sp z o o, Arc UK, Libbey, Sisecam Glassware, Tiroler Glashütte GmbH, The Oneida, The Boelter Companies, Waterford, Instant Brands Inc., WMF, Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd., Borosil.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The glass tableware market is thriving, with growing demand for glass dinnerware and beverage-ware in the food and dining industry. Restaurants and households value the elegance and temperature-retaining properties of glassware for serving food and beverages. Production units use raw materials like soda ash to create durable, thermal resistant glassware for microwave cooking and dishwasher safety. Consumer spending on home decor products, including designer glassware, is increasing, driven by the young generation's preference for old-fashioned designs and sustainable glassware. The world population's rise fuels demand, with small households opting for casual dining and table setting with glassware. Social media marketing and digitalization influence consumer values, driving product innovations in glassware manufacturing. Dining etiquette and table decor trends favor glassware durability and customization. Sustainability is a key consideration, with glassware offering a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic-based dishes. Glassware design continues to evolve, catering to diverse consumer preferences, from traditional to contemporary styles. The market's future looks bright, with ongoing advancements in glassware technology and consumer demand for high-quality table settings.

Themed and seasonal glass tableware has gained significant traction in the global market. This trend involves the production and consumption of tableware specifically designed for various themes and seasons. Consumers seek unique and memorable dining experiences, and themed tableware offers a creative and festive solution. For instance, during Halloween, glass tableware adorned with spooky or pumpkin designs adds to the celebratory atmosphere. This trend allows individuals to express their personal style and preferences in a fun and engaging way, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Market Challenges

The glass tableware market encompasses glass dinnerware, glass beverage-ware, and glass flatware used in dining settings. Challenges include maintaining the temperature of food and beverages, ensuring durability, and staying competitive with plastic-based dishes. Raw materials, such as soda ash, are crucial for production. Designer glassware caters to changing consumer preferences, driven by living standards and consumer spending. Younger generations favor old-fashioned designs, while social media marketing and smartphones drive digitalization. Casual dining and small household sizes impact sales. Product innovations, like thermal resistance and microwave compatibility, meet consumer values. Glassware manufacturing must balance dining etiquette, design, table decor, and customization trends. Sustainable glassware is a growing trend, addressing concerns for the environment.

Counterfeit glass tableware is a growing concern in the market due to ineffective supply chain security and insufficient legal measures. These imitations do not meet the same quality standards as authentic products, leading to potential performance and safety issues for consumers. Intellectual property rights can be misused through counterfeiting, negatively impacting market vendors. Consumers' confidence in the market can be eroded by poor-quality counterfeits, hindering market growth. Prominent vendors face unfair competition from these imitations. Addressing this issue requires strengthened supply chain security and stricter legislation against counterfeiting.

Segment Overview

This glass tableware market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Beverageware

2.2 Dinnerware

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The global glass tableware market primarily relies on offline distribution channels for sales, with retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs accounting for the majority of transactions. This trend is attributed to the reliability and tangible product demonstration offered by physical retail stores. Convenience is a significant factor, as customers can easily contact vendors for product information and physically evaluate the merchandise. Offline distribution channels also provide a wide product variety and brand selection. Department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets are preferred by consumers due to their extensive product ranges and knowledgeable customer service personnel. Notable retailers like Walmart and Tesco dominate this segment. Although specialist stores may experience a slight decline due to economic recession-induced frugality, the trend of value consciousness will drive sales growth in this sector. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, with their expanding presence in developed regions, will contribute to the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period. Warehouse clubs and cash-and-carry stores, which operate on a self-service basis, will also experience growth due to their popularity in countries like the US.

Research Analysis

The Glass Tableware Market encompasses a wide range of products including dinnerware, beverage-ware, and flatware made from glass. This market is closely linked to the Food and Dining industry, with demand primarily driven by consumer spending on table settings for both personal and commercial use. Emerging economies are increasingly becoming significant consumers of glass tableware due to rising living standards and growing casual dining culture. Production of glass tableware involves raw materials such as soda ash, limestone, and silica. Designer glassware continues to be a niche segment, appealing to consumers seeking unique and stylish additions to their home decor. The young generation's preference for casual dining experiences and social media marketing are influencing trends in this market. Smartphones and digitalization have also impacted sales, with online shopping platforms offering convenience and a wider selection of products.

Market Research Overview

Glass tableware refers to dishes, flatware, and beverage-ware made from glass. This dining essential is used for serving food and beverages during meals and is an essential part of table setting. Glass dinnerware and glass beverage-ware are popular choices for their elegant and sophisticated look. The production of glass tableware involves raw materials like soda ash, limestone, and silica, which are heated at high temperatures to create molten glass. The sales of glass tableware are driven by the dining industry, including restaurants and casual dining establishments. The living standard and consumer spending on home decor products also influence the market. Old-fashioned designs and sustainable glassware are trending among consumers, especially the young generation. The world population's growth and increasing per capita income contribute to the market's growth. Glass tableware's thermal resistance property makes it suitable for microwave cooking and heating. The market is also influenced by consumer values, eating places, and product innovations. Social media marketing and digitalization have become essential tools for promoting glassware. Small households and casual dining establishments are significant consumers of glassware, including dinnerware, flatware, and beverage-ware. Glassware manufacturing involves designing, creating, and customizing glassware to meet consumer preferences and trends. Dining etiquette and table decor also influence the design of glassware. Glassware durability is a crucial factor in its popularity, as it can withstand daily use and last for years. The market for glassware is expected to continue growing, with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly production methods.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Beverageware



Dinnerware



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

