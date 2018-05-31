Glassbeam Adds Calamed as New Healthcare Service Partner for the Caribbean and Latin America

"Medical imaging machines such as MRI and CT scanners play a critical role in modern healthcare where downtime of these machines creates a double negative of lost revenues and patient dissatisfaction," said Carlos Borges, Managing Director, Calamed LLC. "Predicting anomalous behavior and proactively alerting field engineers through advanced analytics solutions such as Glassbeam is a game changer for the industry."

Glassbeam will exhibit its solution offerings at the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) 2018 Conference and Expo, to be held June 1-4 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California, booth 170.

Glassbeam also announced expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution with Anomaly Detection models for imaging modalities. Generally, advanced healthcare equipment, such as MRI machines and CT scanners, include a combination of sophisticated hardware and software systems that constantly generate valuable machine data signals in complex log formats. For example, a CT scanner logs information every minute on its tube temperature, water temperature, fan speed, air temperature, waterflow and many other variables. Glassbeam uses AI to predict anomalies on these data sets, thus empowering organizations to save millions of dollars in maintenance cost and make strategic data driven decisions.

In its new report, "FDA Report on the Quality, Safety, and Effectiveness of Servicing of Medical Devices," the FDA references the value machine data and analytics provides to optimizing patient safety and operational efficiency by delivering high-quality, safe and effective servicing of medical devices. "FDA finds, as a result of reviewing service records, that the data resulting form the maintenance and repair of medical devices provide valuable insight into the adequacy of the performance of devices." Glassbeam can increase machine uptime from an industry standard of 96-97 percent to more than 99.5 percent. This difference can save healthcare organizations millions of dollars per year.

"Glassbeam analyzes approximately 18 billion events across multiple healthcare machines with about 100 million events per day and 50,000 events per system per day," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO at Glassbeam. "This information gold mine helps us build advanced analytics with new machine learning models that provide our customers with advanced warnings. These alerts save millions of dollars in revenue leakage and improve machine uptime across their entire range of equipment."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry with a strong focus on medical and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform, analyze, and build Artificial Intelligence applications from multi-structured logs, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies such as IBM, Dell EMC, PTC, Novant Health, UCSF Health, and Dimension Data. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

Media Contact

David Sawatzke

Head of Marketing

408-740-4600

David@glassbeam.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glassbeam-adds-calamed-as-new-healthcare-service-partner-for-the-caribbean-and-latin-america-300657088.html

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

Related Links

www.glassbeam.com

