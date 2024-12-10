Glassbeam Analytics working with Northeast Georgia Health System on pilot to improve uptime and utilization of their Medical Imaging systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and Imaging centers face increasing operational demands and capital budget constraints along with higher patient expectations and regulatory requirements. To help address this, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) and Northeast Georgia Health Ventures are working with Glassbeam, Inc. Service and Utilization Solutions on a pilot project to support their Imaging and Radiology Services delivered across five hospitals and range of outpatient locations.

"The ability to monitor devices in real-time to anticipate service needs, along with analytics to improve operating costs and patient access, has the potential to make a huge difference for both our patients and our bottom line," says Stuart Bracken, managing director for Northeast Georgia Health Ventures, which is part of NGHS. "We're excited to pilot Glassbeam's solutions and monitor our success in service of NGHS' mission and practicing responsible stewardship of resources."

Northeast Georgia Health Ventures focuses on finding, co-creating and/or validating solutions from early-stage companies seeking to solve problems or support improved care that can benefit NGHS.

"Glassbeam is proud to work with Northeast Georgia Health Ventures and NGHS to deliver superior service to its customers and leverage their experience to continue to enhance our solutions," said Rich Jones, Glassbeam CEO. "Imaging leaders need a technology partner to unlock the value in the assets they manage and increase patient volume and experience."

Glassbeam Clinsights ™ Analytics provides insights into the operations of the imaging center by combining machine logs, DICOM, HL7, RIS, and EMR data to help increase patient throughput and revenue. Service Analytics provides a suite of applications to parse and interpret machine data, monitor and push predictive analytics to anticipate needed repairs and maximize uptime. Utilization Analytics delivers visibility to a rich set of operational and performance metrics. Which, together with actionable alerts and intuitive workflow allows users the ability to identify and implement best practices.

About Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through five hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega and Demorest – with a total of more than 960 beds and more than 1,400 medical staff members representing more than 60 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.

About Northeast Georgia Health Ventures

Northeast Georgia Health Ventures (NGHV) is a partnership between Northeast Georgia Health System and Prinnovo, LLC. Prinnovo specializes in working with independent, mid-sized health systems to establish, staff and manage their own health venture office. Learn more at www.nghventures.com.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in predictive analytics for medical devices. Our solutions enable improved uptime, utilization, and productivity by providing actionable insights. Glassbeam's cloud-based platform incorporates proprietary analytics and workflow to achieve tangible outcomes for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Stanford, NewYork-Presbyterian, Brown's Medical Imaging, and Agiliti Health. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com.

Clinsights ™ is a trademark of Glassbeam.

Press Contact

Dave Ysseldyke

[email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.