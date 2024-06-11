Glassbeam Announces New US Patent for Predicting Medical Device Failure based on Operational Log Data

Innovative new Machine Learning technology is essential to improving uptime and service productivity for MRI and CT systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in predictive analytics for connected medical machines, announced it has received a new patent for its methodology to predict medical device failure based on the operational log data..

This patented technology can support complex medical equipment from multiple manufacturers and modalities, reducing unplanned downtime and improving the efficiency of the engineering teams servicing these devices. This increases end user confidence in the availablitity, capital efficiency and patient access. The patent covers Glassbeam's process of ingesting non-homogeneous log files (historical and real-time) from multiple systems to predict failure events and prescribe preventative actions to reduce downtime.

"With this technology, OEMs and service providers can better ensure their products and service support meets the need of the Healthcare industry for clinical equipment with high availability", said Mohammad Guller, Vice President of Machine Learning..

"This patent is a significant step forward on our journey as we work with our customers to move asset performance from an inefficient break-fix world to one that is driven by AI and predictive analytics. Glassbeam is focused on improving patient care and service delivery by provide superior tools to the providers we serve, and aligns with our commitment to advance innovative multi-vendor solutions for the healthcare industry." said Rich Jones, Glassbeam CEO. "Our Service Analytics suite of applications utilize this capability to deliver improved diagnosis and issue resolution. As a key vendor to those providing care, we are committed to supporting improved equipment uptime performance and utilization.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in predictive analytics for medical devices. Our solutions deliver improved uptime, utilization, and productivity by providing actionable insights. Glassbeam's cloud-based platform incorporates proprietary SPL and ML/AI pipeline to achieve tangible outcomes for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health and Harris Health. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com.

Clinsights™ is a trademark of Glassbeam.

Press Contact

Dave Ysseldyke

[email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.