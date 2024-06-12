Glassbeam Announces several new breakthroughs heading into 2024 AAMI Exchange

Innovative solutions to improve uptime and utilization of CT and MRI systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in predictive analytics for increasing productivity of medical imaging systems, will unveil several breakthroughs at the 2024 AAMI Exchange Conference.

Glassbeam is expanding its Clinsights Service Analytic solution to support a wider range of medical imaging systems through an expanded asset base. This allows for a greater number of systems and a broader number of modalities/models to utilize existing rules and alerts minimizing unplanned downtime. Additionally, employing the patented Semiotic Parsing Language and other SA features, advanced users collaborate to expand the breadth and depth of proactive alerts.

Together with PartsSource Inc., Glassbeam is providing the capability to monitor equipment status within their Asset Command Center; delivering a powerful set of features that gives in-house teams unprecedented insight into the uptime status of mission-critical assets, provides evidence-based recommendations to improve asset availability, and provides end-to-end workflows to bring critical equipment back online faster.

Glassbeam recently received a new US Patent for innovation in using log file data to predict failure events, another step forward in our vision to support the transition from an inefficient break-fix model to one driven by AI and predictive analytics. Supporting providers with multi-vendor solutions to improve uptime and utilization is core to our business mission." Said Rich Jones, Glassbeam CEO.

In addition to the advancements to Service Analytics, Glassbeam will also be showcasing the latest release of Utilization Analytics which includes new capabilities for improving Imaging Department performance. Key areas include Referral insights, Exam Slot analysis and Schedule Gap optimization along an improved UI/UX to deliver actionable insights.

"We're excited to share both new releases and preview upcoming advancements that Glassbeam and our partners are developing to support the healthcare industry at this years conference." said Rich Jones.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in predictive analytics for medical devices. Our solutions deliver improved uptime, utilization, and productivity by providing actionable insights. Glassbeam's cloud-based platform incorporates proprietary SPL and ML/AI pipeline to achieve tangible outcomes for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health and Harris Health. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com.

Clinsights™ is a trademark of Glassbeam.

Press Contact

Dave Ysseldyke

[email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.