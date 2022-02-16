Glassbeam Expands Executive Team with Solid Healthcare & Enterprise Selling Experience on the Heels of Series B Funding Fueling Company Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced the addition of three members to their growing executive team: Cary Lucian, Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Americas; Robert Villarreal, Senior Vice President of Global Accounts & Customer Success; and Dave Ysseldyke, Vice President, Marketing and Product Management.

Cary Lucian comes to Glassbeam following five years at Agiliti Imaging as Vice President Business Development, Medical Imaging. As a Glassbeam partner, Cary saw first hand the impact of Glassbeam's cutting edge technology in helping Agiliti's installed base and customers become more proactive and predictive, improving serviceability of their expensive imaging equipment. The end result was better patient care and higher customer satisfaction.

Robert Villarreal, who has taken on the role of Senior Vice President of Global Accounts & Customer Success, joins Glassbeam after an illustrious career spanning several years in a number of enterprise software and hardware companies including Nutanix, Tintri, Data Domain (EMC) NetApp and most-recently Minio as the Vice President of Sales. Robert will help drive Glassbeam growth with large OEM and SI accounts both in the US and globally.

Rounding out the additions to Glassbeam's team, Dave Ysseldyke joins as Vice President, Marketing and Product Management. After a long career with GE Healthcare in a variety of leadership roles, Dave joined ACCUMEN Inc., and later Agiliti, continuing to develop solutions for Healthcare Providers delivering cost savings and performance improvement. Dave will be responsible for marketing and product management efforts to support Glassbeam's growth.

"Cary, Robert, and Dave come to Glassbeam at a time when our company is ready to scale new heights with our latest funding round," said Puneet Pandit, CEO and co-founder Glassbeam. "The trio will greatly strengthen Glassbeam's ability to deliver solutions to our growing list of customers as demand continues to increase in the US and beyond for a Smart Hospital ecosystem that helps deliver better patient care, more efficiently."

Paired with recent financing and additions to the Board of Directors and advisory board, Glassbeam is further positioned to provide the optimal foundation for a Smart Hospital ecosystem.

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, UCSF Health, Scripps Medical, Renovo Solutions, Harris Health, and US Radiology.



