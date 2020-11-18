Glassbeam Receives 2020 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution

In the world of 'Internet of Medical Things', Glassbeam is a pioneer to advance the vision of Smart Hospitals where there are disparate machines, equipment, software – all generating different formats of the machine and log data. When such data is captured, transformed, and analyzed properly with regular frequency, it can become the backbone of strategic information for Clinical Engineering, Radiology, and C-suite decision-makers.

Glassbeam Clinsights™ application suite does exactly that. Its core strength is to organize a high volume and variety of such multi-structured data in the healthcare provider's environment into one scalable cloud-based platform. This data platform is powered by a rich library of over 100 algorithms today (and growing) that are expert rules and machine learning models created for MRI, CT Scanners, Patient monitors, Infusion pumps, Syringe pumps, and so on. The output is consumed by Clinical Engineering leaders, Radiology departmental heads, and C-suite executives.

"This award validates that Glassbeam Clinsights™ solution is increasingly becoming an industry standard for optimizing machine performance when it comes to connected assets in the healthcare industry," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder, and CEO, Glassbeam. "Our targeted solutions address some of the biggest challenges in the healthcare industry using our cloud based IoT platform, leveraging AI/ML and expert rules architecture. We look at this award as an acknowledgement of the business impact we are making and to our vision that will propel us towards next stage of our growth in 2021."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Glassbeam for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media , a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Glassbeam Clinsights™, an innovative solution that earned Glassbeam the 2020 IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Glassbeam in the future."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam brings structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT realm with a strong focus on healthcare and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's cloud-based platform is designed to analyze multi-structured log data, powered by Expert Rules, AI, and Machine Learning models, delivering powerful solutions for customers such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. To learn more, visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media , co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars, and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800 ext. 170

[email protected]

Media Contact

Vijay Vasudevan

T: 408-740-4600

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

Related Links

www.glassbeam.com

