Glassbeam Receives 2021 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

As healthcare organizations increasingly build the ability to connect disparate machines and shape a data-centric environment, the ability to remotely monitor and manage equipment has become the cornerstone in elevating service levels, particularly in imaging and biomedical departments. Glassbeam's Clinsights TM tackles this by using an AI-powered remote monitoring solution to monitor, manage, diagnose and troubleshoot machine issues for any connected medical equipment in the hospital and in real-time. With built-in rules that monitor the equipment's conditions and initiate prescriptive actions via an alert email as soon an anomaly in equipment's health is detected, the need to be near the equipment to diagnose issues is no longer necessary.

"With the onset of COVID-19, healthcare IT organizations are increasingly adopting remote teleworking solutions that allow them to remotely diagnose and predict machine issues before they occur," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder, and CEO, Glassbeam. "This award is a recognition of our commitment to transform healthcare IoT analytics using AI-powered remote maintenance services."

"Congratulations to the 2021 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winners," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The recipients of this award are recognized providers and developers of software, applications, devices and other solutions that empower remote team members to flourish," Tehrani added.

For more on the TMCnet's Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award, visit: Announcement made by TMCNet online and check out Glassbeam's website to learn more about its Clinsights Machine Data Analytics solution.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam brings structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT realm with a strong focus on healthcare and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's cloud-based platform is designed to analyze multi-structured log data, powered by Expert Rules, AI, and Machine Learning models, delivering powerful solutions for customers such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. To learn more, visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars, and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

