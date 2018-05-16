Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment

"The healthcare industry is ripe for disruption, with significant opportunities to bring the benefits of predictive analytics, AI and machine learning to both improve patient care and enhance the financial performance of healthcare delivery organizations," said Cary Lucian, Senior Vice President at RES. "By expanding our solution portfolio to include Glassbeam's proactive and predictive analytics, we can combine Glassbeam's software expertise with RES's domain knowledge to improve operations at healthcare systems such as Scripps Health in San Diego."

RES will deploy the Glassbeam solution at Scripps Health in San Diego as part of its ongoing service management contract for imaging systems such as MRI and CT scanners. Founded in 1924, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health system based in San Diego, California. Scripps treats a half-million patients annually through the dedication of 2,600 affiliated physicians and 13,750 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, hospice and home health care services and an ambulatory care network of physician offices and 25 outpatient centers and clinics. Scripps is a nationally ranked healthcare system in eight adult specialties according to U.S. News & World Report's Annual Best Hospitals List1, and Fortune Magazine has named Scripps as one the 100 Best Companies to Work For on its 21st annual list.2

"Scripps is among the innovative healthcare delivery organizations that is turning to advanced analytics, machine learning and AI to better manage its capital assets. Better management can save millions of dollars in downtime each year while enabling more patients to benefit from the information these systems provide," said John Ferraro, Vice President Sales, Glassbeam. "We are eager to collaborate with RES to bring these benefits to Scripps, as well as apply our extensive expertise from working with healthcare equipment providers and other healthcare delivery organizations."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry with a strong focus on medical and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform, analyze, and build Artificial Intelligence applications from multi-structured logs, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies such as IBM, Dell EMC, PTC, Novant Health, UCSF Health, and Dimension Data. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

About RES

Radiographic Equipment Services (RES) is a San Diego-based regional provider of clinical engineering services with a focus on high-end imaging modalities. The company provides comprehensive asset management solutions, as well as diagnostic imaging service and equipment sales in Southern California. RES employs a team of specialized, highly trained engineers who support a broad range of medical imaging modalities including: MRI, CT, PET/CT, Cardiac Cath, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and other Diagnostic Radiology. For more information visit http://www.resxray.com

