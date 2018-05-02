Glassbeam Signs up Browns Medical Imaging as a Strategic Partner for Healthcare Market

"In the dynamic world of increased health care costs, providers are increasingly looking at Independent Service Organizations (ISOs) to help cut expenses and provide comprehensive support and service for its entire fleet," said Chad Brown, President and CEO at BMI. "Glassbeam analytics is a complete game changer for ISOs, and I am excited to see that BMI will now be able to break new grounds and better compete in the market to provide proactive and predictive analytics for our growing list of customers."

In a recently published report by Harbor Research titled "Machine Data Analytics Drives Innovation for Healthcare Market", a key trend highlighted is a growing number of hospital networks looking for new and less expensive ways to support their installed equipment to avoid paying expensive OEM service contracts. This has led to the growth in ISO industries that are providing equipment support expertise on a more regional and local basis to hospitals. However, ISOs still lack the analytics and software capabilities to bring all disparate information from machine logs and transaction systems into one holistic application. That is where Glassbeam solution comes to play as a strategic enabler for the ISO industry.

"Healthcare is an extremely complicated market, and Glassbeam has been able to enter this market and overcome machine data analytics challenges that OEMs, ISOs, and in-house solutions simply cannot address," said John Ferraro, Vice President Sales, Glassbeam. "Browns Medical Imaging brings over 25 years of medical imaging experience, and as part of our partnership, I am thrilled to be working with them in unison to further expand our software platform to additional modalities and metrics."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies such as IBM, Dell EMC, Novant Health, and Dimension Data. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

About Browns Medical

Brown's Medical Imaging (BMI) is one of the largest independently owned medical imaging distributors selling and servicing medical imaging equipment for over 25 years in the US. BMI specializes in the sales, installation and service of analog and digital Radiography, Mammography, CT, CR, DR, PACS, Fluoroscopy, DXA, and Ultrasound systems for hospital and clinical use. Headquartered in Omaha with regional service centers across mid-west, BMI currently services over 1,000 successful x-ray installations, digital imaging equipment and accessories manufactured by many leading companies. For more information visit http://www.brownsmedicalimaging.com/.

