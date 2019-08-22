Glassbeam Unleashes New Capabilities of AI-powered Rules and Alerts Engine

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc. today revealed several innovative technology enhancements in its Rules & Alerts engine that make it dramatically easier and faster for users in large organizations to create and maintain rule based notifications. This new functionality now comes bundled with machine learning algorithms for triggering alerts based on anomalous values on various types of sensor and log data. Combined with several other features, the new functionality enhances the rules lifecycle management across hundreds of users inside a large enterprise environment where they can create, test, and launch new business rules on incoming machine data from thousands of connected assets.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) brings enormous potential to improve technical support and field operations for large OEMs, ISOs and healthcare networks that have thousands of medical equipment assets, a market estimated by Harbor Research to reach $11.6 Billion by 2022. An AI-powered Rules engine is the foundation to deliver this value with a proactive and predictive analytics solution. With a patented approach to integrate rules into a data pipeline, Glassbeam has now upgraded its Clinsights™ application suite for the healthcare provider market to define domain specific rules and triggers for MRI and CT Scanners. Each day business value is being delivered by increasing machine uptime and patient throughput at over 100 healthcare facilities across the United States.

"Glassbeam is shaping the future of how medical machines are supported with higher machine uptime and tighter SLAs," said Andrew Kenney, Division Manager, Brown's Medical Imaging (BMI). "The new Rules and Alerts engine is putting machine data to work to accomplish intelligent actions to better contain undiscovered incidents waiting to happen, improve outcomes of customer ticketing resolutions, and proactively mitigate risks to our customer's infrastructure."

New Features and Functions in Glassbeam Rules and Alerts Engine

To empower organizations to quickly respond to support incidents in their infrastructure, the key enhancements in Glassbeam's Rules and Alerts engine include:

Improved Rules Creation UI — A versatile interface to create rules and define rule ownership hierarchy allowing multiple users to create and manage rules.

A versatile interface to create rules and define rule ownership hierarchy allowing multiple users to create and manage rules. Work and Test Rules in Private Mode, Enable When Ready for Production – Capability to create rules in private mode that provide real-time previews on how the rule would behave in production.

Capability to create rules in private mode that provide real-time previews on how the rule would behave in production. Keep Track of the History in Changes to Rules – View the audit trail and historical changes in the rules' definition to understand the lifecycle of what changes were made, when and by whom.

View the audit trail and historical changes in the rules' definition to understand the lifecycle of what changes were made, when and by whom. Rules based on Machine Learning Trigger Values – Set rules and trigger alerts based on AI/ML models to flag anomalies from sensor values, not just absolute values.

Set rules and trigger alerts based on AI/ML models to flag anomalies from sensor values, not just absolute values. New APIs to Greatly Simplify the Process of Elevating Support Readiness — Configure APIs to be called when a specific rule is triggered with flexibility on the format of the API and its payload.

"The enhanced Rules and Alerts functionalities in Glassbeam IIoT platform establishes a gold standard for organizations trying to become more proactive and predictive with their machine data," said Pramod Sridharamurthy, Glassbeam's Vice President of Products. "For healthcare market, this new enhancement facilitates tighter integration with Glassbeam's AI/ML platform to deliver higher machine uptime and better patient care, which I am sure the entire clinical engineering community is going to love it."

Availability

The Glassbeam Rules and Alerts is an integrated offering part of the Glassbeam Analytics software suite and are available as a SaaS offering immediately. Reach out to sales@glassbeam.com to schedule a product demo.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT with a strong focus on medical and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform, analyze, and build Artificial Intelligence applications from multi-structured logs, delivering powerful solutions on customer support, machine intelligence & utilization for companies such as IBM, UCSF Medical, Novant Health, Scripps Health, and Dimension Data. For more information visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Glassbeam.

Media Contact

Glassbeam Inc.

Vijay Vasudevan

T: 408-740-4600

E: vijay.vasudevan@glassbeam.com

