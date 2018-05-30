Glass.com® Named as Finalist in Best New Website Competition

Not only is Glass.com an excellent informational resource for all things glass, the website also features a hassle-free way for consumers to request quotes for their projects and schedule consultations with reputable local companies.

"We saw a disconnect between the way today's consumers want to shop for glass online and the way that many quality glass companies don't have the resources to reach these customers. Glass.com's purpose is to bridge that gap and connect the two," says Snow, "and provide accurate information about glass."

SIPA was founded in 1977 and is an international trade association designed to advance the interests of specialized information products.

Glass.com is based in suburban Washington, D.C. and has helped tens of thousands of consumers schedule glass replacement for their homes, businesses, vehicles, and more. Glass.com has received multiple accolades and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

For additional information or questions, contact operations manager, Daniel Snow, at 81-MY-GLASS-8, or by email at hello@glass.com.

20 PGA Drive, Suite 201 Stafford, VA 22554 (suburban D.C.)

www.glass.com

