Glassdoor Appoints Christian Sutherland-Wong CEO

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced president and chief operating officer Christian Sutherland-Wong has been promoted to chief executive officer. Glassdoor CEO and co-founder Robert Hohman will step down and remain with Glassdoor as chairman. Both appointments become effective on January 6, 2020.

Sutherland-Wong was named Glassdoor president earlier this year and appointed as the company's first COO in February 2018, overseeing day-to-day operations, strategy and business for Glassdoor. He joined the company in 2015 as vice president and general manager of monetization. Previously, Sutherland-Wong held roles at LinkedIn and Bain & Company. He currently sits on the board of Toolworks, an organization that helps people with barriers to employment successfully enter the job market. Sutherland-Wong is especially passionate about helping people grow their careers, acquire new skills and innovating around the candidate experience.

"I am honored and thrilled to lead Glassdoor into our next chapter as we remain focused on achieving our mission of helping people everywhere find a job and company they love," said Christian Sutherland-Wong. "My vision is to build on Glassdoor's excellence, as a business and as an employer, that Robert has established over the past twelve years. I can't thank him enough for his leadership and for making Glassdoor one of the best technology companies in the world today."

"Christian is one of the most strategic and thoughtful leaders I've ever known. This promotion is well-deserved as it reflects his day-to-day responsibilities and I have full confidence that Christian will build on the success he's brought to Glassdoor, doing what's best for job seekers, employers and our employees," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "I am extremely proud of what Glassdoor has accomplished and it is well positioned to further disrupt the employment industry."

In 2007, Robert Hohman co-founded Glassdoor, launched it online in 2008 and has since served as Glassdoor CEO. He has led the company to become the second largest job site in the U.S.1, and one of the largest in the world. Hohman helped pioneer greater transparency in the workplace by building a platform that aims to provide job seekers with powerful, relevant information to help them make more informed decisions about where to go to work. Hohman currently holds a 94 percent CEO approval rating among Glassdoor employees.

Today, Glassdoor welcomes more than 67 million people worldwide each month2, offering them access to the latest jobs paired with more than 50 million reviews and insights for more than one million companies.3 In addition, Glassdoor currently employs nearly 1,000 employees across ten offices in seven countries .

Learn more about Glassdoor and its executive team .

1. Based on unique users, custom job list sites % Change Media Trend Report, Comscore June 2019 Media Metrix®

2. Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in CQ1'19

3. Glassdoor Internal Data, June 2019

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

