Glassdoor names CHG Healthcare a 2021 Best Place to Work

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare, the nation's largest privately held healthcare staffing company, today announced it is among the winners of the annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards, a list of the Best Places to Work in 2021 .

Unlike other awards, there is no self-nomination or application process. Instead, the award is entirely based on the feedback employees have voluntarily and anonymously shared on Glassdoor. To determine the winners of the awards, Glassdoor evaluates all company reviews shared by employees over the past year.

This year, CHG is recognized as a Best Place to Work among U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees.

"The year 2020 was tough for many companies — CHG Healthcare included," explains Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare. "But even through the most difficult times, our people continued to take care of each other, like they always do. I am are sincerely humbled by this award because it comes straight from our people. That speaks volumes, especially in such a tumultuous year."

RELATED: Can't hold us down: Looking back at a challenging 2020

CHG appreciates all the employees who took the time to share reviews on Glassdoor — both good and bad — so we can continue to improve. Here are a few of the recent reviews:

"Given my role, I see firsthand how leaders across the company work hard to put their people first. It's not just a slogan, it's something I see embodied everyday at CHG — from the most junior of us, all the way up to the CEO. It's not a perfect company, but when you see the CEO go without a salary for a year to help prevent layoffs during a pandemic, it's hard to have anything but respect for the people leading this company. It's been an amazing five years and I would be privileged to work here another five."

"CHG truly stands behind it's 'free to be me' motto. They expect excellence, but know that it comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They've masterfully handled the COVID pandemic by providing everyone the resources and equipment to work fully remote. They put our safety top-of-mind and have kept us home even when the cities have re-opened. The benefits are amazing — great healthcare coverage, paid maternity leave, fertility treatment coverage, and generous PTO. The CEO is extremely transparent and caring. He'll take the time to learn your name and about you, no matter your title or tenure."

CHG employs nearly 3,000 people in offices around the country. Last year, CHG's staffing companies placed more than 13,000 medical providers throughout the world who served 25 million patients.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG is the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services and the parent company of five healthcare staffing companies: CompHealth , Weatherby Healthcare , Global Medical Staffing , RNnetwork, and Foundation Medical Staffing . CHG also owns two technology companies: Modio Health and LocumsMart. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on putting people first and has been named a top workplace by FORTUNE each of the past 11 years. To learn more about the company's staffing solutions and culture, visit http://www.chgcareers.com .

SOURCE CHG Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.chgcareers.com

