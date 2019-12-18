Glassdoor Names Manpower U.S. and Canada as 'Best Places to Work 2020' for Career Development Opportunities, a People-First Culture and Work Life Balance

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manpower has been named a 'Best Place to Work 2020' in the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards. The awards recognize the best employers in the U.S and Canada, based on reviews from thousands of people across North America. Employees rated ManpowerGroup highly for a people-first culture, career development opportunities and work/life balance.



Manpower U.S. was named 43 of 100 and Manpower Canada 12 of 25 on Glassdoor's 'Best Places to Work 2020' lists. Glassdoor analysts looked at those organizations that had high ratings across key attributes including overall company rating, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and recommend a friend.



"Today employers need to listen to the employee voice more than ever so this recognition is so important to us because it's from our own employees," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America President. "People want to work for a company that supports their personal life, offers meaningful work and has a purpose that resonates with their own beliefs. At ManpowerGroup, we're passionate about offering exactly that - giving everyone the opportunity to progress in their careers and achieve their full potential."

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

About Glassdoor



Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com. Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

