Glassdoor partners with Black Progress Matters to advance Black leadership within their organization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Progress Matters [BPM], an organization dedicated to changing the color of executive suites and boardrooms worldwide, is proud to announce a successful partnership with Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. Black Progress Executive Staffing [BPX] helped Glassdoor fill two key roles—Chief People and Diversity Officer Danny Guillory and Senior Director of Total Rewards Cicely Clayton—to help further Glassdoor's commitment to advancing Black leadership within their organization.

The partnership marks a milestone for BPM as it seeks to provide more opportunities for leaders of color in the executive suite and corporate boardroom. BPM's Core Mission is built on the premise that if BP Executive Staffing [BPX] can secure the opportunity to fill an executive opening for an organization with a qualified and appropriate Black candidate, we can change the color of the executive suite while enhancing the aspiration of everyone of color within the organization.

"A really important priority for us is getting greater diversity within our leadership team and how we operate as an employer that embraces diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor's Chief Executive Officer. "I love the Black Progress Matters mission, and they were able to help support us and deliver on two key hires across our leadership team."

This new partnership with BPM signals Glassdoor's continued dedication to creating a leadership team that reflects their organization's diverse range of people.

Organizations require diversity in leadership to add perspective and effectiveness as their employee base becomes increasingly more diverse. While there has been encouraging growth in Black professionals in the workplace, many organizations are struggling with diversity at the executive and boardroom level - and delivering Black leadership in both the executive suite and boardroom is key to BPM's mission.

"At BPM," said CEO Dean Haynesworth, "we are proud to partner with Glassdoor on its quest to foster meaningful change in the workplace—a change which will ultimately empower individuals from all backgrounds while making businesses stronger."

For more information about this exciting new collaboration or how BPM can help advance Black leadership within your organization, contact [email protected] .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

About Black Progress Matters

Black Progress Matters [BPM] recognizes that the color of the executive suite and boardroom speaks volumes about the character of an organization as well as the true opportunity available for people of color [in that organization]. BPM believes that if you look to the top of an organization and see Black leadership - it will inspire everyone of color in that organization. BPM's main objective, therefore, is to change the color of executive suites and boardrooms in organizations worldwide through our various executive staffing activities.

While the BP Executive Staffing Program is the first pillar of BPM's mission, BPM also provides an ambitious incubator program for developing and funding Black-owned start-ups. Creating successful Black ownership is essential to BPM's core mission to change the color of leadership worldwide.

