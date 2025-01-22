GLASSDOOR REVEALS BEST PLACES TO WORK 2025 WINNERS

Bain & Company, NVIDIA, Microsoft Among Top 10 Employers; Parry Labs Claims Top Honor Among Small & Medium Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worklife community empowering professionals with career insights and transparency, has revealed the winners of its 17th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025 across the U.S. and the UK. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards honors the Best Places to Work across the U.S. and the UK . In the U.S., Glassdoor revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (recognizing employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (recognizing employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their ratings achieved during the past year. (Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place.)

"The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition—it's a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better worklife," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor. "By showcasing companies where employees truly thrive, this award empowers professionals to choose employers that align with their values and priorities. It also highlights the critical role of transparency and feedback in shaping a future where work supports a fulfilling life."

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work 2025 features winning employers across multiple industries, including technology, finance, consulting, biotech and pharmaceuticals, retail and more. Bain & Company claims the top spot with a 4.6 rating out of 5 and is one of two companies that have ranked on Best Places to Work lists every year. An honor shared only with Google (No. 28, 4.4), this is the 17th time Bain & Company has appeared on the list and the seventh time the company has ranked in the top spot.

Newcomers: Several companies made their debut on the 100 Best Places to Work list, showcasing fresh faces in workplace excellence, including Motorola Solutions (#20, 4.4), S&P Global (#33, 4.4) and Progressive Insurance (#85, 4.3).

Several companies made their debut on the 100 Best Places to Work list, showcasing fresh faces in workplace excellence, including Returning Champions: Many employers returned to the list after a brief hiatus, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction and growth including Salesforce (#16, 4.4), Procter & Gamble (#22, 4.4), and Meta (#52, 4.4).

Many employers returned to the list after a brief hiatus, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction and growth including Industry Shifts: While Tech still leads the list with 26 companies, the number has continued to dip year over year. Other rising industries include Healthcare (9 companies), Finance (9 companies) Biotech & Pharmaceutical (8 companies), Retail (8 companies) and Manufacturing (8 companies).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

The Best Places to Work 2025 winners were determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm. Rankings are based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023, and October 16, 2024. Large companies required at least 75 ratings per category, while small & medium companies required 30. Full details on methodology are available here .

Glassdoor is building a vibrant community for transparent workplace conversation, driven by our mission to make worklife better, together. Through millions of insights from ratings, reviews, salaries and communities, Glassdoor empowers people to navigate every stage of their career journey with confidence. Companies use Glassdoor to attract and connect with talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

