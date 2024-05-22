Glasses-free 3D displays for any consumer device: Physicist nominated as a finalist for the European Inventor Award 2024

MUNICH, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As remote work and communication become increasingly prevalent, the quest to replicate the immediacy and impact of in-person interactions has led to remarkable advancements. The development in this field has been astounding from video calling to team chat functions and the Metaverse, but nothing comes close to a face-to-face chat. Inspired by the hologram of a princess in a popular science-fantasy film, David Fattal and his team at Leia Inc. have taken this tool to its next level with genuine 3D viewing on any kind of display-based device, without the need for 3D glasses. This innovation is making communication more natural and realistic, and it is also being used in education and entertainment apps. In recognition of this work, United States-based David Fattal and his team are finalists in the 'Non-EPO Countries' category of the European Inventor Award 2024.

Fattal's 3D Lightfield system is made up of a thin sheet of glass or plastic situated directly under the regular LCD display. Using trapped light similar to fibre optics and targeted reflection, the Lightfield 3D system creates a spectrum of slightly different versions of the screen image projected across the front of the screen. An eye-tracking camera ensures the eyes receive two different versions of the screen image, giving the brain the illusion of depth, just as it is seen in real life.

Currently, the 3D Lightfield technology is found mainly on Leia Inc.'s own Lume Pad tablets, the first of which was released in 2021, but there are significant plans in place to roll the technology out to other original equipment manufacturers. Continental AG have already announced that the technology will soon be available on their "Continental 3D display" advanced motor vehicle dashboards indicating an even wider potential market than previously assumed.

David Fattal and his team have been named as one of three finalists in the "Non-EPO Countries'' category of this year's European Inventor Award, recognising outstanding inventors with inventions patented in Europe. The EPO will announce the winners of the different categories during a ceremony live streamed here from Malta on 9 July 2024. In addition, the EPO will reveal the Popular Prize winner, chosen by online public vote . Voting will remain open until the day of the ceremony.

