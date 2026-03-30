GlassesUSA.com and Transitions® Unveil The Muse x Transitions GEN S Collection, Blending Style and Dynamic Lens Technology

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, a leader in the online eyewear industry, today announced a new collection with Transitions®, the global leader in dynamic lens technology, introducing the Muse x Transitions® GEN S™ collection, a curated line of fashion-forward frames paired with light-responsive lenses designed to adapt seamlessly to changing light conditions while maintaining a distinct, style-led look.

GlassesUSA.com and Transitions® GlassesUSA.com and Transitions®

The Muse x Transitions GEN S collection debuts as the spring season gets underway, bringing together the fashion-led approach of Muse, GlassesUSA.com's in-house brand, with the advanced ultra-dynamic technology of Transitions GEN S. With a palette of lens colors that react quickly to changing light, the collection offers a fresh, design-driven take on functional eyewear for the new season.

Guided by an expert color pairing strategy, the collection features 72 distinct combinations that explore style through thoughtful blends, striking contrasts, and sophisticated tone-on-tone pairings. This approach positions Transitions technology within a fashion-forward context, where each frame and lens duo is designed to maintain a sharp, intentional look in any environment.

For GlassesUSA.com, the partnership reflects a continued focus on helping customers find their perfect pair through curated, ready-to-wear products that feel both personal and intuitive. By combining pre-selected frame and lens pairings, the collection reduces the complexity of choice, allowing customers to navigate style and functionality more easily while still offering a wide range of options.

"At GlassesUSA.com, we're always thinking about how people make choices and how we can make that process simpler and more inspiring," said Arie Tom, CMO of GlassesUSA.com. "This collaboration with Transitions by EssilorLuxottica combines style and guidance in a natural, effortless way- helping customers find eyewear that truly feels like them."

"When we approached the design of this collection, the focus was on creating pairings that feel natural yet expressive, bringing together Muse's bold, recognizable color language with the dynamic lens palette of Transitions GEN S," said Lihi Kopel, Head of Design at GlassesUSA.com. "We worked across three distinct styling directions, allowing each frame and lens combination to highlight a different mood - from subtle tone-on-tone looks to more vibrant, contrast-driven statements, all while keeping the result wearable and easy to choose."

The Muse x Transitions® GEN S™ collection launches at the end of March on GlassesUSA.com. The launch is supported by digital campaigns across social, influencer partnerships, website promotions, and CRM channels.

About GlassesUSA.com

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com, a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group, has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

About the Transitions® Brand

Transitions®, part of EssilorLuxottica group, has been pioneering light modulation for more than 30 years. With over 1,400 patents and patent applications, today it is the leading brand of the dynamic lenses category recommended by eyecare professionals worldwide. Transitions® features a full portfolio of dynamic light-intelligent lenses that seamlessly adapt to changing light situations, from clear indoor to dark outdoors.

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com