GlassesUSA.com Brings the Matcha Trend to Eyewear With New MUSE Collection and Miami Influencer Event

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, a leader in the online eyewear industry, today announced the launch of House Blends by MUSE, a new summer eyewear collection from MUSE, the company's trend-forward house brand. Inspired by the matcha, coffee and café-order trends shaping social feeds and personal style, the collection launched with a Miami influencer event that brought together lifestyle creators with a combined reach of more than 5.4 million Instagram followers.

GlassesUSA.com turns the matcha trend into eyewear with new House Blends by MUSE collection Post this GlassesUSA.com Muse House Blends GlassesUSA.com Muse House Blends

House Blends by MUSE turns Matcha, Iced Latte, Vanilla, Caramel and Espresso into wearable eyewear moods. The collection builds on a simple idea: what people order has become part of how they express themselves. Matcha feels fresh and wellness-led. Iced Latte feels easy and everyday. Espresso feels bold. Each shade was designed to carry its own mood, making frame selection feel more personal and fun.

The collection includes four frame styles: Muse Cold Brew, Muse Cold Foam, Muse Sweet Cream and Muse Oat Milk, each available in five blends: Matcha, Vanilla, Iced Latte, Caramel and Espresso. House Blends by MUSE is offered as both prescription glasses and sunglasses.

GlassesUSA.com brought the collection to life in Miami with a wellness-meets-café influencer event for lifestyle, wellness and fashion creators with a combined social reach of millions, including NFL cheerleader and influencer Cierra Price, dietitian and content creator Lorena Farias, and TV host Oneika Raymond. Influencers joined a Pilates session, enjoyed iced lattes and iced matchas from a custom Known Coffee cart, and wore tonal activewear in Matcha and Iced Latte shades. Each creator also received Matcha sunglasses and Iced Latte blue-light glasses from the collection, making the frames a natural part of the content and overall experience.

"Café orders have become a style signal, and that felt like a natural place for MUSE to play," said Lihi Kopel, Head of Design at GlassesUSA.com. "With House Blends by MUSE, we took that idea into the design of the frames themselves - fresh summer shapes, wearable colors and shades that feel familiar but still have a clear point of view."

"Social media has changed the way people connect with style," said Or Zinger, VP of Brand Marketing at GlassesUSA.com. "A drink order, a color palette and a pair of frames can all be part of the same story now. With House Blends by MUSE, we wanted to create a collection that feels familiar right away, but still gives people a new way to express themselves."

The House Blends by MUSE collection is now available on GlassesUSA.com. The launch is supported by digital campaigns across social, influencer partnerships, website promotions and CRM channels.

About GlassesUSA.com

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com, a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group, has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets. By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience. Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group. For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com