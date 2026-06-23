WNBA Star Olivia Miles and GlassesUSA.com Team Up to Launch "Trust Your Vision" Eyewear Collection

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, a leader in the online eyewear industry, today announced its new collaboration with WNBA basketball player Olivia Miles, introducing the Olivia Miles x GlassesUSA.com collection and campaign, "Trust Your Vision."

The collaboration brings together performance, comfort and personal style through a curated eyewear collection designed around Miles' life on and off the court. The collection includes prescription-ready sports goggles for game-day performance, alongside sport-lifestyle frames that reflect Miles' everyday style and confidence.

Olivia Miles x GlassesUSA.com collection Olivia Miles x GlassesUSA.com collection

Known for her vision on the court and her signature goggles, Miles has built part of her identity around playing the game her own way. The "Trust Your Vision" campaign speaks to that story, turning eyewear into a statement of focus, individuality and self-belief.

"Glasses have always been part of who I am, on and off the court, so this collaboration with GlassesUSA.com feels really personal to me," said Olivia Miles. "'Trust Your Vision' is about more than seeing clearly. It's about trusting your instincts, owning what makes you different, and feeling confident in the way you show up. I love that this collection brings together performance, comfort and style, from everyday frames to game-day goggles, in a way that feels strong, modern and true to me."

The campaign follows Miles from quiet moments of preparation to the intensity of the court, showing how eyewear fits naturally into her routine, her game and her sense of self. From everyday frames to high-performance sports goggles, the collection was built for athletes and eyewear wearers who want glasses that support how they move, compete and express themselves.

For GlassesUSA.com, the collaboration marks a major step in expanding its presence in sports eyewear and prescription performance eyewear, a category that is becoming increasingly important as more athletes and active consumers look for eyewear that can keep up with both performance and lifestyle needs.

"Olivia is the perfect partner for this campaign because her relationship with eyewear is real," said Arie Tom, Chief Marketing Officer at GlassesUSA.com. "She has made glasses part of her identity, her confidence and the way she plays. With this collection, we wanted to show that prescription eyewear can be powerful, personal and performance-ready. 'Trust Your Vision' is not just a campaign line. It captures the way Olivia approaches the game and the way we think about eyewear at GlassesUSA.com."

The Olivia Miles x GlassesUSA.com collection is available exclusively at GlassesUSA.com and features a selection of prescription-ready sports goggles and sport-lifestyle frames designed for on-court focus, off-court style and everyday confidence.

Customers can explore the collection, use GlassesUSA.com's Virtual Try-On tool to see how select frames look before purchasing, and shop prescription eyewear online through a simple digital experience.

Learn more at: www.GlassesUSA.com/olivia-miles

PR video: https://youtu.be/oZAeh8gqvVo

About GlassesUSA.com

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com, a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group, has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer a wide selection of styles and brands, with thousands of glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings and a seamless online shopping experience. Our broad selection includes popular designer brands, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel and Amelia E. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience. Its technology suite includes Pairfect Match AI, which provides personalized frame recommendations, and Virtual Try-On, an AR tool that allows customers to try on frames from home.

Our products are assembled in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the U.S. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com