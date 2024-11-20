GlassesUSA.com Launches Next Day Delivery for Prescription Eyewear Just in Time for the Holidays

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com , a pioneer in the online eyewear industry, is thrilled to unveil its new Next Day Delivery service for prescription glasses and sunglasses. Launching just in time for the holiday season, this groundbreaking service delivers high-quality, customized eyewear directly to customers' doors faster than ever before.

Available across thousands of styles and brands, the Next Day Delivery option includes everything from trendy, budget-friendly frames starting at $39 to luxury designer brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Prada. For just $19.95, GlassesUSA.com is setting a new standard in online eyewear shopping, redefining convenience and speed.

"The launch of our Next Day Delivery service marks another milestone in GlassesUSA.com's mission to disrupt the eyewear industry," said Daniel Rothman, Founder & CEO of GlassesUSA.com. "Through our innovative direct-to-consumer model and advanced production and fulfillment capabilities, we're cutting out the middleman to offer unmatched selection, pricing, and quality. And now, we're also proud to deliver the fastest service in the category."

This service is particularly valuable for FSA and HSA holders looking to maximize their healthcare benefits before the year-end deadline. With Next Day Delivery, customers can effortlessly use their funds on stylish, high-quality prescription eyewear without delay.

At the heart of this innovation is GlassesUSA.com's state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, Georgia. This recently opened facility leverages cutting-edge technology and an optimized supply chain to manufacture prescription glasses with remarkable precision and speed.

By combining speed, quality, and affordability, GlassesUSA.com's Next Day Delivery reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the eyewear industry.

For more information on the Next Day Delivery service and to explore the collection, visit https://www.glassesusa.com .

About GlassesUSA.com:

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com, a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group, has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

GlassesUSA.com's Tech Suite Includes:

Pairfect Match AI™: Re-inventing the eyewear shopping experience with the power of AI. Pairfect Match AI™ provides customers with personalized frame recommendations based on their unique facial features, taking into account face shape and style preference.

Re-inventing the eyewear shopping experience with the power of AI. Pairfect Match AI™ provides customers with personalized frame recommendations based on their unique facial features, taking into account face shape and style preference. Prescription Scanner™: The free FDA-listed app that allows consumers to scan their glasses with their phone to effortlessly find their prescription without leaving the house.

The free FDA-listed app that allows consumers to scan their glasses with their phone to effortlessly find their prescription without leaving the house. Live Try-On™: An AR Virtual Mirror that bridges the physical and virtual worlds and enables users to try on thousands of glasses from home with their mobile phones.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit https://www.GlassesUSA.com

Optimax Eyewear is a vertically integrated consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated eyewear industry. The company serves millions of users with its vertically integrated platform, deploying data science and artificial intelligence to identify consumer needs and developing solutions in the form of innovative eyewear products and services. Optimax Eyewear owns several leading brands in the eyewear market, including B2C destination "GlassesUSA.com," B2B platform "United Vision Plan," and the B2B2C innovative eyewear brand "Unica."

