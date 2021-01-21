GlassesUSA.com Raises $45 Million In Funding, Continuing To Disrupt The Eyewear Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, an Optimax Eyewear subsidiary, the leading online eyewear retailer in the US, has announced today the close of $45 million in funding from Tene Investment Fund.

Established in 2008, GlassesUSA.com is succeeding in its mission to disrupt the $120 billion global eyewear industry by cutting out the middleman and offering consumers prescription and non-prescription eyewear at affordable prices, through a hassle-free shopping experience.

Optimax founders: Daniel Rothman (CEO), Eldad Rothman (COO), and Roy Yamner (CTO) (PRNewsfoto/GlassesUSA.com and Optimax Eyewear) GlassesUSA.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/GlassesUSA.com)

The company holds the largest selection of styles on the market, including the most well-known eyewear brands, as well as five different private label brands that represent over 50% of company sales. With cutting edge fulfillment centers and labs located globally, the company operates an industry-leading international production system. Thousands of prescription glasses are manufactured every day, according to the customer's optical needs, and delivered anywhere in the world within only a few days.

In the last few years, the company experienced substantial growth in confidence among Americans to purchase prescription eyewear online, and was ranked as one of the fastest-growing e-tailers in the US by Internet Retailer magazine. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced massive growth from both returning and new customers.

GlassesUSA.com's competitive edge is due to industry-leading technological and marketing capabilities. Based on unique models of data collection, the company can profile its users in order to personalize product and marketing offerings on the website. Throughout the years, the company's sales and profitability have also been accelerated by a combination of data-driven performance marketing, coupled with technological and operational excellence.

"We strongly believe that people should not be overpaying for a health necessity such as prescription eyewear. We founded GlassesUSA.com to disrupt the industry and help everyone see better by offering high-quality glasses at affordable prices. During the COVID-19 pandemic we have been privileged to be able to continuously support our customers' needs, pushing for innovative ways to make shopping from home as comfortable and as hassle-free as possible for them," said GlassesUSA.com CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Rothman.

This new funding will be used to finance the future expansion plans of the company, including a new US-based, advanced fulfillment center, R&D and expansion of customer service solutions.

Optimax was founded by Daniel Rothman (CEO), Eldad Rothman (COO) and Roy Yamner (CTO). Alongside its primary DTC operation, GlassesUSA.com, Optimax also owns and operates United Vision Plan (UVP), a B2B platform that is disrupting the traditional vision benefit market by providing innovative online vision benefit plans with substantial savings to both employers and participants. As well as partnering with major healthcare and vision providers to enable online access to benefits for their participants.

To date, GlassesUSA.com has raised $95 million in fundings, with Viola Growth as the leading shareholder.

