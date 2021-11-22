GlassHive and Autotask Partner to Increase Visibility Across Your Business

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today GlassHive and Autotask have announced a new partnership. This integration helps to better serve sales and marketing for IT professionals through efficiency and transparency. This integration allows companies to control what information flows between their sales and marketing platform along with your operations platform ﻿effectively allowing you to clean up both in the process.

GlassHive and Autotask

GlassHive is a sales and marketing platform designed for IT professionals. Users can easily create content, track leads, and view KPIs all in one place. Autotask PSA is a tool that allows MSPs to run at peak efficiency. The advanced analytics and intuitive dashboards provide insights for every role.

"We're excited for the opportunity to partner up with such a big name like Autotask," says Rafael Sanguily, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at GlassHive. "This integration provides an added level of transparency for GlassHive users. The software centralizes business operations to improve insight, productivity, service levels, and profitability."

The benefits this integration provides for GlassHive users include:

Import your contacts, companies, opportunities, and activities into GlassHive to get started faster.

Enrich your imported contacts and companies with additional information like logos, profile pictures, LinkedIn, and more.

On-demand export any contact or company when they're about to close. Your marketing, sales, and operations - simple and fun.

About GlassHive: Glasshive is the sales and marketing platform made for the tech industry. It was developed from the ground up by channel experts who worked along tech companies of all sizes and experienced the struggles they had with sales and marketing. GlassHive was created as a scalable, simple and fun answer to those struggles, providing salespeople and marketers a tailored platform to help them succeed.

Media Contact:

Rafael Sanguily

GlassHive

Plano, Texas

(469) 965-2557

[email protected]

SOURCE GlassHive