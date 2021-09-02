GlassHive and Marketopia Announce New Partnership to Provide Innovative Marketing Solutions to the IT Channel

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassHive, formally known as Honey CRM, today announced a partnership with Marketopia, a leading marketing and lead generation agency for the IT channel, which brings a holistic offering to technology businesses of every size by combining the scalable sales and marketing platform of GlassHive with Marketopia's unique knowledge and award-winning marketing services.

GlassHive and Marketopia join to transform marketing and sales in the IT industry.

"We are excited about this new opportunity," says Rafael Sanguily, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at GlassHive. "It allows us to help partners create a complete solution for their brand, marketing, and sales efforts. Together, we can give IT companies great visibility to their marketing and sales performance with prescriptive, automated processes along with the data that illustrates how to make the correct adjustments to improve their marketing and sales results and grow their company – all in one solution."

"Combining the powerful GlassHive platform with Marketopia's best-in-class marketing, appointment setting, and sales training truly empowers technology firms to achieve their goals," said Andra Hedden, Marketopia's Chief Marketing Officer. "Marketopia is incorporating GlassHive into some of our programs to create affordable solutions for MSPs and VARs of all sizes. Now partners can execute an incredible library of polished marketing campaigns to get the leads they need then leverage the industry's most comprehensive sales training to make the profit they deserve. Savvy vendors can also leverage Marketopia and GlassHive to increase channel sales by empowering their partners with a powerful combination of technology, marketing campaigns and sales training."

This partnership combines the strengths of both companies to deliver enormous benefit to the channel:

A scalable marketing platform

Channel marketing and appointment setting - for MSP resellers and vendors

Flexible Campaign Execution - From enabled self-service to full-service "done for you"

Maximizing ROI through powerful marketing and sales training

About GlassHive:

GlassHive, formally known as Honey CRM, is the sales and marketing platform made for the tech industry. It was developed from the ground up by channel experts who worked along tech companies of all sizes and experienced the struggles they had with sales and marketing. GlassHive was created as a scalable, simple and fun answer to those struggles, providing salespeople and marketers a tailored platform to help them succeed.

About Marketopia:

Marketopia is the premier marketing and lead generation agency for the IT channel, helping MSPs, VARs and vendors accelerate growth. Marketopia was founded to provide innovative and powerful marketing and sales solutions for the technology industry. The company's smart marketing, appointment setting, sales tools, training, and proven systems are based on real-world industry expertise. Marketopia is uniquely positioned with depth and expertise in the entire IT channel from software, hardware, and cloud vendors to distributors, MSPs, and VAR. The company's goal is to generate a constant flow of leads, close more deals, and drive clear results from every marketing dollar spent.

