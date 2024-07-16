GlassHouse selects Ripley PR as agency of record

The home services and skilled trades public relations experts will work closely with the innovative customer intelligence platform for contractors to build brand and grow business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassHouse, the first customer intelligence platform for the trades and home services industries, has selected Ripley PR, a global firm specializing in public relations for the home services and B2B technology industries, as its agency of record.

GlassHouse, the first customer intelligence platform for the trades and home services industries, has selected Ripley PR, a global firm specializing in public relations for the home services and B2B technology industries, as its agency of record.

"Ripley PR has the experience and talent to help home service B2B companies and vertical SaaS providers like GlassHouse grow and become industry leaders," said Jimmy Speyer, CEO of GlassHouse. "They've repeatedly shown they understand the needs of our customers and the innovative nature of the solutions we offer. We know Heather and her team are the right partners for us as we continue to help contractors deliver high-quality customer experience so they can get the most out of their business."

GlassHouse empowers trades and home services business owners to prioritize their best customers and avoid costly engagements with high-risk customers. The company's intuitive platform allows users to easily access data in the field to help them focus on profitable sales and get the best return on invested time and capital.

"We're committed to helping those in the skilled trades and home services to thrive and enjoy the rewards of their hard work," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "GlassHouse shares our vision. We see the impact their innovative solution is having for their customers, and we're proud to be working with them to elevate awareness of their groundbreaking technology."

For more information, visit https://www.glasshouse.biz/.

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on home services and franchising. The agency, which was named one of America's Top PR Agencies for 2024 by Newsweek and has made Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years, offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About GlassHouse

GlassHouse, the first customer intelligence platform for the trades and home services industries, empowers business owners to prioritize their best customers and enjoy the maximum return on their invested time and capital. Contractors can use GlassHouse to find prospects and easily access insights about those potential clients and prospects before committing to a job.

For more information, visit https://www.glasshouse.biz.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024, and has made Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripley PR