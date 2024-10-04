GlassHouse will highlight game-changing platform and deep buyer insights at Service World Expo

Business owners can experience the innovative data-based customer intelligence solution for the trades at the premier event for home services professionals Oct. 15-17 in Orlando, Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassHouse, the first outbound sales platform for the trades and home services industries, will showcase the innovative digital solution transforming skilled trades businesses at Service World Expo in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 15-17.

"Service World Expo is one of the premier events for home services professionals," said Jimmy Speyer, CEO of GlassHouse. "It's a perfect opportunity for us to connect with business owners who want to prioritize new revenue channels and get the best return for the time and capital they have invested in their business. We know the industry is looking for a solution that allows contractors and their teams to avoid high-risk, potentially costly engagements and focus their efforts on clients who are a great fit for them."

GlassHouse leverages the industry's deepest catalog of consumer data to empower contractors and business owners with unprecedented buyer insights that help work with the right customers, prospect for more customers, and become more profitable.

Representatives of the data-based solutions provider will be available throughout the expo at booth 715. GlassHouse is also co-sponsoring an industry networking event with Pika, the front office for residential services, and Avoca, the AI platform for HVAC, plumbing and electrical.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the three companies will serve drinks and hors d'oeuvres at The Boathouse (1620 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830), just minutes away from the Service World Expo venue. Attendees will be able to talk tech, talk shop and connect with other home service professionals.

Service World Expo has been the nation's leading event for HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors since 2016. The event draws industry leaders from all over the country with a robust lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions and training seminars. This year's event features keynote speakers Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and The Shark Group and one of the hosts of ABC's "Shark Tank," and Matt Michel, a speaker, writer and rancher at Ranchlands of Texas, LLC.

For more information about GlassHouse, visit https://www.glasshouse.biz/.

About GlassHouse

GlassHouse, the first outbound sales platform for the trades and home services industries, empowers business owners to prioritize their best customers and enjoy the maximum return on their invested time and capital. Contractors can use GlassHouse to easily access insights about potential clients and prospects before committing to a job. For more information, visit https://www.glasshouse.biz.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE GlassHouse