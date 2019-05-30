Glasshouses Announces Culinary Offering With Preferred Caterer List

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the opening of The Glasshouse, its 75,000 square foot glass enclosed space opening this Fall, Glasshouses announces its Preferred Caterer List which includes Abigail Kirsch Catering, Great Performances, Olivier Cheng Catering and Events, Sonnier & Castle and Thomas Preti Events to Savor. This unparalleled group has been curated to provide clients and guests with well-rounded and high-quality culinary offerings across a variety of client and event types from small gatherings to large productions.

"At Glasshouses, we see ourselves as a partner to our client and after a rigorous vetting process, we felt that, combined, these caterers will provide the most diverse and creative culinary offerings and experiences for our clients. We spared no expense when designing this exceptional space, which includes 2 commercial kitchens and we are thrilled to be collaborating with some of the best in the business," said Glasshouses Partner Alex Holiday. "Our mission is to seamlessly deliver a diverse portfolio of options and the best customized event experiences coupled with stunning views and unparalleled amenities."

About our catering partners:

ABIGAIL KIRSCH CATERING: Rooted in the belief that, "We are only as good as our last event," the culture centers on creativity, planning and flawless execution. The company's mission is to execute events in which the client feels like a guest and guests feel as though they are in someone's home. With a passion for innovation, menu selections and presentations evolve and celebrate the melting pot that is world cuisine. Unparalleled food combined with personal, caring and professional service is the core of what creates the Abigail Kirsch Experience.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Great Performances delivers on the promise of creating events to impress, crafting delicious seasonal menus with ingredients and inspiration from their farm in the Hudson Valley with a team of event professionals that can bring your dream to life in the most extraordinary way.

OLIVIER CHENG CATERING AND EVENTS: For almost 20 years, Olivier Cheng Catering and Events has been consistently providing impeccable service, distinctive culinary experiences, and unprecedented event design. Their hallmarks are ingenuity, 360-degree attention to detail, and non-stop pursuit of perfection. Whether a fashion event or a fundraising gala, a grand wedding or an intimate home dinner; as a boutique luxury hospitality brand, you can expect a personalized approach, customizing every facet of the event to your desire.

SONNIER & CASTLE: Through years of experience in New York City events and catering, Sonnier & Castle has a well-earned reputation for innovative food, cutting-edge style and perfect service. Memorable menus blending fresh thinking about food with inspired visual presentation are created for a discerning clientele. A team of professionals carry out the details of parties, be it an intimate dinner at a private home or a reception for thousands, allowing clients to enjoy their guests, confident that their event will run smoothly. Sonnier & Castle is one of New York's top luxury caterers and looks forward to being of service at Glasshouses.

THOMAS PRETI EVENTS TO SAVOR: Thomas Preti Events to Savor is celebrating 32 years of innovative culinary design and event management in the New York Tri-State Area. They have seen fads come and go. They don't follow fads. They focus on what really matters. Real food, prepared in surprising and delicious ways. Their motto is to "make it new and keep it real."

Opening this Fall, Glasshouses' new venue, The Glasshouse, will accommodate up to 1,850 guests for seated dinners and feature sweeping views of New York City, endless customization opportunities, waterfront-facing outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, a VIP Lounge, and several green rooms. The space will feature built-in lighting, audio, video and rigging systems throughout. Uniquely, the space features two mirror-image commercial kitchens that can be utilized by two different catering teams at the same time without overlap. Both kitchens include flexible working spaces with mobile tables and racks, walk-in coolers, gas broilers, ranges, convection ovens and frying capabilities. Additionally, the space's car freight elevator will allow for expedited, uninterrupted load-in and load-out.

The penthouse space has been designed as a canvas without bounds and will have the flexibility to host small or large-scale social events and weddings, corporate gatherings, product launches or full production fashion shows. The décor will offer clients a timeless, clean aesthetic, allowing them to create their desired vision with an unparalleled Manhattan backdrop.

About Glasshouses:

Glasshouses, consisting of The Glasshouse and Glasshouse Chelsea, is a collection of multi-functional modern event spaces designed to provide amplified and epic experiences. The Glasshouse, the flagship location at 660 12th Avenue, is a 75,000 square foot glass enclosed space that accommodates up to 1,850 guests for seated dinners and features sweeping views of New York City, waterfront facing outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, a VIP Lounge, and several Green Rooms along with cutting-edge lighting, audio, video, rigging and production systems. Glasshouse Chelsea features floor to ceiling windows with spectacular views of the Hudson River, Downtown and Midtown Manhattan. From corporate, social and nonprofit events to weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs to product launches and fashion shows, Glasshouses venues offer flexibility and a timeless, clean aesthetic that can allow any vision to come to life.

