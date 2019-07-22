Glasshouses Hires Andres Ducoudray as General Manager of New Flagship Event Space

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of opening of its 75,000-square-foot glass-enclosed space, currently under construction, Glasshouses announces the hiring of General Manager, Andres Ducoudray. In this newly created position, Ducoudray will oversee the operations, sales, and human resources departments at its new flagship venue, The Glasshouse.

Ducoudray started his hospitality career with positions at Giants Stadium and the Mandarin Oriental New York. In 2005, he became Banquet Manager at the iconic Rainbow Room, working on glamourous events such as the Annual Black-Tie New Year's Eve Gala, the JCCA Celebration of Hope Gala and the Tony Awards. After the temporary closing of Rainbow Room, Andres moved on to Cipriani Wall Street serving as Director of Banquets, overseeing large-scale events. After 6 years at Cipriani, Ducoudray moved back to the Mandarin Oriental New York where he became the first-ever Assistant Director of Banquets, as the brand grew globally, and was promoted to Director of Banquets within six months. In 2015, he returned to Rainbow Room to reopen the venue after a several-year closure. After a much-heralded opening, Ducoudray was promoted to Director of Operations overseeing all banquet operations including Rainbow Room, the Dining Club, and Bar SixtyFive. Throughout his career, Ducoudray has received several accolades including Manager of the Quarter and Manager of the Year at the Mandarin Oriental. Additionally, Rainbow Room received several awards during his tenure, including The Manhattan Hospitality Award in 2019 and the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Service.

"We believe that Andres' stellar background will help guide the continued growth of the Glasshouses brand," said Glasshouses Partner Jack Guttman. "Andres' vast experience working with distinguished properties along with his operational expertise in the hospitality industry and overall commitment to service will undoubtedly attract clients and events to our unrivaled space."

"We are thrilled to welcome Andres to the Glasshouses team," said Glasshouses Partner Alex Holiday. "Andres' relationships with clients, planners and vendors will be a major asset as we open our flagship location. We believe he will execute our mission to seamlessly deliver the best customized event experiences to our clients."

"I am excited to join the Glasshouses team at such an exciting time of growth," said Ducoudray. "I am a firm believer that we should execute events in such a smooth manner that our guests will return to our venues time and time again. I plan to build upon this approach as a member of the Glasshouses team, which is focused on creating superior client hospitality experiences."

Glasshouses' new venue, The Glasshouse, will accommodate up to 1,850 guests for seated dinners and feature sweeping views of New York City, endless customization opportunities, waterfront-facing outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, a VIP Lounge, and several green rooms. The space will feature built-in lighting, audio, video and rigging systems throughout. Uniquely, the space features cutting-edge acoustic partitions, allowing clients to subdivide the large space into a myriad of customized configurations as well as two commercial kitchens. Both kitchens include flexible workspaces with mobile tables, racks, walk-in coolers, broilers, ranges, combination ovens and fryers. Additionally, the space's car freight elevator will allow for expedited, uninterrupted load-in and load-out.

The penthouse venue has been designed as a canvas without bounds and will have the flexibility to host small or large-scale social events and weddings, corporate gatherings, benefit galas, product launches or full production fashion shows. The architecture and design will offer clients a modern and clean aesthetic, allowing for a wide range of bespoke production capabilities.

