Glassine Paper Sales to Surpass 1.8 Mn Tonnes in 2021 Driven by Increasing Applications in Food Packaging: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai: Newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the global glassine paper market to grow at a steady 5.0% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn in 2031.

Sales of glassine paper reached plummeted to an extent due to restrictions on movement and disrupted supply chains caused by the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. However, with operations in the pharmaceutical and food industry gaining momentum, recovery of the global glassine paper is on the card. FMI has projected the market to grow by 3.2% year-over-year between 2020 and 2021.

Glassine paper is widely adopted in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging and protection of medical equipment, accessories, and specimen. Superior material properties and transparency offered by glassine paper make viewing the contents of bags and envelopes easier. Using glassine paper also streamlines storage and packaging processes in fast-moving industries. Owing to these factors, sales of glassine paper are projected to rise at a steady pace over the forecast period.

In addition to this, as demand for glassine paper is rising at a steady pace, manufacturers operating are investing in research and development activities to launch innovative products in the market.

These efforts have led to significant improvements in the quality of glassine paper. Improvements in properties such as moisture and vapor proofing, stabilized aging, and high strength are driving sales of glassine paper. Glassine paper helps eliminate odor and offers great folding properties, which in turn is spurring their demand in the food packaging industry.

As per FMI, China is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket in the East Asia glassine paper market. Growth can be attributed to the expansion of the pulp and paper and food packaging industries in the country. Besides this, low material costs and the presence of key market players in China will continue augmenting growth in the glassine paper market over the assessment period.

"Growing preference for ready-to-eat meals, along with increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the personal care and printing and paper industries will continue propelling sales of glassine paper in the forthcoming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material type, bleached glassine paper is projected to hold 27% of the total glassine paper market share.

The unbleached glassine paper segment is anticipated to expand at a 5.7% CAGR.

Applications of glassine paper in the soap wrapping segment are estimated to account for 12.1% of the total glassine paper sales.

In terms of end-use, the food segment is projected to account for 27% of the total glassine paper market share.

The U.S. is estimated to lead the North American glassine paper market, expanding at a 3.5% CAGR.

Germany is estimated to command 20.0% of the total European glassine paper market share.

is estimated to command 20.0% of the total European glassine paper market share. With high demand from the pulp and paper industry, China is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market over the forecast period.

is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market over the forecast period. The Indian glassine paper market is projected to grow at a healthy 8.0% CAGR through 2031.

Prominent Drivers:

Increasing applications of glassine paper in tapes and labeling of consumer goods and food products are anticipated to drive sales of the same.

Expansion and product advancements in the pulp and paper industry are estimated to positively shape the sales prospects of glassine paper over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global glassine paper market are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to launch innovative products in the market. Apart from this, intensive research and development and production facility expansion will remain prominent growth strategies among players. For instance:

In July 2021 , Lecta S.A. launched a new range of glassine release line papers for applications in industrial operations, catering to the growing demand.

, Lecta S.A. launched a new range of glassine release line papers for applications in industrial operations, catering to the growing demand. In April 2021 , Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj announced a collaboration with Soteria Battery Innovation Group is an Industrial Consortium dedicated to the energy storage business.

Leading players operating in Glassine Paper Market profiled by FMI include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Sappi Limited

Glatfelter Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd.

Glassine Canada Inc.

Cartiere Ermolli S.P.A.

Guilin Qifeng Paper Co., Ltd.

Henan Jianghe Paper Co., Ltd.

Spoton Coatings Private Limited

Kamakshi Lamipack Private Limited

Patidar Corporation

Singhvi Foils.

Sumika-kakoushi Co., Ltd.

Fujian Naoshan Paper Industry Group Co., Ltd.

GRÜNPERGA Papier GmbH

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.

Nordic Paper AS

KRPA Paper, Inc.

Metsä Tissue

Riverside Paper Co.

Savvy Packaging Pvt. Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Fibril Tex Pvt. Ltd.

S.P. Enterprises

Karani Papers

LINTEC Corp

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt. Ltd.

More Insights on FMI's Glassine Paper Market

The latest market study on the glassine paper market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global glassine paper market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Material:

Bleached

Unbleached

Application:

Cups & Wrappers

Soap Wrapping

Flower Wrapping

Binding Paper

Tapes & Labels

Envelopes

Other Applications (Interleaving Paper, etc.)

End-Use:

Food

Bakery & Confectionery



Ready to Eat Meals



Others (Snacks, etc.)

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Printing & Publication

Chemical

Other Consumer Goods

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Glassine Paper Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into glassine paper market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for glassine paper market between 2021 and 2031.

Glassine paper market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Glassine paper market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

