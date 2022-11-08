GlassView Appoints Media Industry Veteran as its First Chief Agency Partnership Officer

Former Ampersand and Comcast executive Stark Townend will oversee the continued growth of GlassView's partnerships with agencies worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassView, the world's largest independent video advertising distribution platform, today announced Stark Townend as the company's first Chief Agency Partnership Officer. He is responsible for overseeing strategic relationships with all holding companies, guiding their use of GlassView's video activation and optimization platform, both domestically and internationally.

Townend brings two decades of industry experience spearheading media sales and strategic partnerships for large corporations and working in senior level positions for Forbes, Google and YouTube. Most recently, Townend was Head of Agency Partnerships for Ampersand, where he spent four years building ROI-driven advanced TV alliances with Fortune 500 marketers and expanding the scope and scale of the nine-figure business year-over-year. Prior, Townend worked as the National Director of Advanced Media Sales and Strategy for Comcast, where he managed and optimized existing advertising partnership revenue trends and identified business growth opportunities in emerging sectors.

"I've admired GlassView as an innovator in video advertising technology determined to empower brands to optimize performance through what had been a brand-focused medium," Townend said. "I am thrilled to be recognized as GlassView's first Chief Agency Partnership Officer to ensure agencies and brands can understand the complex technology and deliver recognizable returns through video."

Agencies are increasingly taking on the role of educator for brands that are looking to emerging channels, including CTV, IoT and the metaverse, to engage new audiences. With his concentration on identifying and establishing new revenue streams, frequently through nascent channels, Townend is well-positioned to help agencies fulfill that remit.

"Given his recent focus on agencies and video, we're confident Stark will help us map out the best strategy to build meaningful relationships with agencies and their clients," said James Brooks, CEO and Founder of GlassView. "He will be an integral asset to GlassView's growth plans."

Stark joins the executive team on the heels of several other C-Suite appointments. These additions bolster GlassView's ability to establish a performance benchmark in video advertising through innovative technologies for their roster of the world's leading brands and agencies.

About GlassView

GlassView's mission is to drive performance through video advertising. We work with over 80 of the top Fortune 100 Global Brands, offering access to over 2.6 billion unique users worldwide, and over 280 million unique users in the United States, reaching 98% of the connected country.

Through emotion-based targeting and optimization, high frequency trading (SmartGamma™) and delivery across connected devices, GlassView is best known for its performance.

Leadership includes Renaud Dutreil, former Chairman of LVMH North America, who previously held several ministerial positions in the highest levels of French Government; Condé Nast former Executive Stephanie Newhouse; Chien Chung (Didi) Pei, chairman of the China Institute and partner in the legendary Pei Partnership Architects; Beauty and Well Being Founder & Editor Clémence von Mueffling; Jim Porcarelli, Co-founder of MediaCom North America; CBS Revenue & Operations Executive Director Dennis Colon; Candy Pratts Price, previously Creative Director for Vogue.com.

Launched in 2014, GlassView has headquarters in Dallas, with offices in New York City, Tokyo, Singapore, London, and Paris, among other locations.

For more information on GlassView, please visit www.glassview.com

