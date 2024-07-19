GlassView Taps Amazon Ads' Stellantis US Agency & Enterprise Lead as VP, Client Partnerships

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 20 year career in producing data-driven solutions for clients at Amazon Ads and Teads, Mary Pat Simpson will usher GlassView into its next phase of expansion

GlassView, the inventors of AI NeuroPowered Media™, today announced the appointment of Mary Pat Simpson as VP, Client Partnerships. Simpson will be responsible for developing commercial partnerships and growth to drive revenue and deepen relationships with the company's clients, which includes 80 Fortune 100 brands. She will report to Alyssa Rodia, President at GlassView.

Simpson brings over 20 years of experience as a high-energy advertising professional with a proven track record in producing data-driven solutions for clients. Most recently, she served as an Agency & Enterprise Lead for Stellantis at Amazon Ads, where she led initiatives that significantly drove revenue growth, client investment, and satisfaction.

"Mary Pat is one of the most respected client partnership leads in our industry. With a terrific career solving for complex commercial needs for some of the biggest brands on earth, she brings a wealth of knowledge and fresh ideas to our cutting-edge group." says Founder J. Brooks

Prior to Amazon, Mary Pat spent 5 years at Teads as Senior Account Director, successfully introducing the Teads brand to the Detroit market and drove success through a concise go-to-market strategy, increasing market revenue through effective leadership. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising & Communications from Michigan State University.

"I'm inspired by the revolutionary products and technologies that GlassView has developed and is bringing to market to help brands better understand and connect with their audiences. The work that GlassView is doing through our neuroscience driven media platform, AI and GlassView Origin is up-leveling how brands are able to address true consumer attention and emotional affinity," said Mary Pat Simpson, VP, Client Partnerships. "I'm equally inspired by the brilliant and future-forward innovators throughout every department of this company."

About GlassView

GlassView are the inventors of NeuroPowered Media™. The company gives digital advertisers clinical-grade data on audience emotion, attention and other neurometrics in real-time for the first time, so that we can ensure campaigns captivate, connect and convert like never before.

GlassView's proprietary solution, GlassView Origin, uses wearable mind-sensing technology that unlocks the subconscious, allowing neuromarketing deployment and in-flight optimization to highly receptive audiences. As the largest corporate shareholder in Cogwear, the brain health start-up and pioneers of the technology that powers Origin, GlassView is fueling brain health one media campaign at a time. Cogwear is paving the path for new preventions and treatments for society's most pressing brain conditions including anxiety disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and sports-related head injuries.

Through NeuroPowered Media™, emotion-based targeting and optimization, high frequency trading (SmartGamma™) and delivery across connected devices, GlassView is best known for its cutting edge tools to drive performance.

Leadership includes Dr. Michael Platt, Director of the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative, Renaud Dutreil, former Chairman of LVMH North America, who previously held several ministerial positions in the highest levels of French Government; Yann Coatanlem, former Global Head of Multi Asset Quantitative Analytics at Citigroup, David Gerbitz, former COO of Pandora; Jim Porcarelli, Co-founder of MediaCom North America; CBS Revenue & Operations Executive Director Dennis Colon; Candy Pratts Price, previously Creative Director for Vogue.com; and Condé Nast former Executive Stephanie Newhouse.

GlassView has headquarters in Dallas, with offices in New York City, Tokyo, Singapore, London, and Paris, among other locations. GlassView works with over 85 of the top Fortune 100 Global Brands, offering access to over 2.7 billion unique users worldwide, and over 280 million unique users in the United States, reaching 98% of the connected country.

