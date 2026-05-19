Hand-Blown Light Meets a Global Icon in Collectible "Catch the Glow" Collection

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- glassybaby, the Seattle-based luxury glass brand known for its hand-blown votives that make ordinary moments more magical, has partnered with The Pokémon Company International to introduce a limited edition collection honoring 30 years of Pokémon.

glassybaby and Pokémon Debut Limited Edition Collection Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon. Post this glassybaby and Pokémon Debut Limited Edition Collection Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon

Uniting two brands rooted in collectability, fandom, craftsmanship and emotional connection, the collaboration captures beloved Pokémon in glassybaby's signature glow. The 30th Celebration "Catch the Glow" collection will debut beginning with the Spring launch on May 18, 2026, with continued seasonal releases, keeping the flame of celebration bright all year.

The debut Spring collection features vibrant votives inspired by Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Eevee, with Summer and Autumn collections featuring additional beloved Pokémon dropping later this year.

"For 30 years, Pokémon has sparked imagination across generations. In 2026, that spark becomes flame with our glassybaby collection," said Lee Rhodes, founder of glassybaby. "At glassybaby, everything we create begins with the belief that light holds meaning. Bringing these beloved Pokémon into hand blown glass felt like the natural meeting of two worlds rooted in collectability, authenticity and joy."

The collaboration is available exclusively in glassybaby stores, including the brand's New York City pop-up open May 21-24 at 422 West Broadway, and at www.glassybaby.com. The limited edition collectibles are priced at $170, with a portion of proceeds supporting the glassybaby Foundation. To date, glassybaby has contributed over $16 million to charitable causes.

About glassybaby

Founded in 1998 by Lee Rhodes, glassybaby is a woman-owned company that creates hand-blown glass votives that spread light, hope, and healing. Based in Seattle, the company has donated over $16 million to charitable causes and continues its mission of "lighting the way" through both its products and philanthropy. Each piece is individually crafted by skilled artisans in the USA, ensuring no two are exactly alike.

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit pokemon.com

Media Contact:

Chloe Lauter, CIVIC on behalf of glassybaby: [email protected]

Rachel Walder, CIVIC on behalf of glassybaby: [email protected]

SOURCE glassybaby