Glastonbury's Alex Norstrom Wins 2023 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Jenna Gigliotti of Amherst, MA, Wins Marathon Women's Field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford Marathon Foundation celebrated the 30th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon on October 14, 2023, with more than 8,600 registered participants across all race distances. Two years after his first win in Hartford, Alex Norstrom of Glastonbury won the race in 2:16:54, with a qualifying time for the Olympic Trials marathon. A member of the New England's Finest elite program, which recognizes regional talent, Norstom earns extra prize money. Returning to Hartford, Kiplangat Terer of Kenya came in second with a time of 2:21:49 and Spencer Bossi-Johnson of San Diego took third in 2:22:57. Jenna Gigliotti of Amherst, MA, takes the win in the women's field with a time of 2:44:09 after second place finishes in Hartford the past two years. Jaclyn Solimine of Derry, NH, was second with a time of 2:48:36 and Manchester's Olivia Mondo took third place with a time of 2:54:24. The top three finishers in the women's field of the marathon were also New England's Finest participants, earning additional prize money.

2023 Eversource Hartford Marathon winner Alex Norstrom of Glastonbury, CT. More than 8,600 people registered to participate in the 2023 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Charity 5K and Team 26.2 Relay on Saturday, October 14. Race start was in the front of the Capitol with finish under the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch at Bushnell Park.

Top five marathon finishers are:

2:16:54 Alex Norstrom, 27, Glastonbury, CT

2:21:49 Kiplangat Terer, 37, Kenya

2:22:57 Spencer Bossi-Johnson, 28, San Diego, CA

2:24:24 Sam Morse, 40, Syracuse, NY

2:25:59 Benjamin Lanza, 25, West Hartford, CT

Top five women's marathon finishers are:

2:44:09 Jenna Gigliotti, 30, Amherst, MA

2:48:36 Jaclyn Solimine, 29, Derry, NH

2:54:24 Olivia Mondo, 28, Manchester, CT

2:55:58 Frances Schaeffler, 22, Franklin Lakes, NJ

2:56:24 Hayley Collins, 24, Tolland, CT

Ethan Hermann of Philadelphia won the 2023 Eversource Hartford Half Marathon in 1:04:52. Liam Dee of Brooklyn, NY, finished in second place in 1:04:57 and Peter Borger of Malvern, PA, came in third place with a time of 1:05:37. Winner in the women's field in 1:13:49 was Regan Rome of Providence, a New England's Finest participant who bested her second place time from Hartford last year. Stephanie Rouse of Boston placed second in 1:15:33, and Ellen Feringa of Philadelphia came in third place in 1:15:54. Also a New England's Finest athlete, John Prizzi of West Hartford won the non-binary field in 1:06:16, setting a new personal record.

In the Charity 5K at the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Amruth Niranjan of West Hartford came in first place with a time of 15:21. Second place was Chris Angelo of West Hartford in 15:36, and Karol Szoch of Farmington came in third place with a time of 16:44. In the women's field, Kaitlyn Stevens of New Britain came in first place in 17:37, with Anna Shields of Hartford placing second in 18:41 and Brittany Griffin of East Haddam coming in third place in 18:46.

For complete results and division winners of the 2023 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon and the Charity 5K race, please visit https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/eversource-hartford-marathon/#results.

