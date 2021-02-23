Glatt Pharmaceutical Services and Aprecia to Advance Patient Focused Pharmaceuticals with Aprecia's 3D-Printing Technology

BINZEN, Germany and CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glatt Pharmaceutical Services and Aprecia announce their joint effort to accelerate and expand the use of Glatt's multiparticulate technologies through Aprecia's 3DP manufacturing. This unprecedented team effort will focus on overcoming oral pharmaceutical design challenges presented by conventional manufacturing. Leveraging Aprecia's ZipDose™ technology, the collaboration will initially target existing products for modified release 505(b)(2) brand line extensions as well as new chemical entities (NCE) through accelerated clinical development and patient focused dosage forms.

"Aprecia has taken a complete approach for partnering with pharmaceutical clients from early product development through FDA commercial manufacturing with their patent protected 3DP platform," said Philippe Tschopp, Head of Business Development for Glatt Pharmaceutical Services. "We look forward to combining our industry leading multiparticulate technologies with Aprecia's 3DP technology to better serve the patients and the pharmaceutical industry; offering better therapy and formulation options to meet today's challenging market demands."

"The purpose of this agreement is to provide our clients more design options which provide benefits such as modified release, bioavailability enhancement, taste masking, improved solubility or API stabilization in a patient preferred dosage form," said Aprecia CEO, Chris Gilmore. "By leveraging Glatt's leading particle coating technologies and the current pipeline of candidates, this collaboration can solve many of today's pharmaceutical design challenges faster."

About Aprecia

Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015 and is the global leader in utilizing 3DP technology for commercial-scale, pharmaceutical manufacturing. Aprecia's proprietary 3DP technology includes a multi-patented, binder-jetting, manufacturing system, allowing for both Open-Bed and In-Cavity printing, as well as their advanced formulation and rapid-prototyping platforms. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology Platform to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Aprecia licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit Aprecia.com.

About Glatt:

When it comes to fluidized bed technology, Glatt assumed a pioneering role early on and is the worldwide leader in integrated process solutions. Glatt offers a unique expertise and product spectrum along with comprehensive supporting service for pharmaceutical and related powder processing industries. These supporting services start with product development for solid dosage forms and goes far beyond the required process technologies, optionally even covers the planning and installation of the plant required for said technologies. Glatt is divided into four areas of expertise: Process Technology Pharma, Pharmaceutical Services, Process Technology Food, Feed & Fine Chemicals and Process & Plant Engineering

