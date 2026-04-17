Glaucoma Foundation Celebrates 42nd Anniversary - Honoree Pledges $5 Million Dollars for Glaucoma Research

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropy, advocacy and artistry were jointly honored at the Glaucoma Foundation's Annual Gala on April 16, at which 300 supporters and friends gathered to celebrate the Foundation's 42nd anniversary. The event raised $520,000 in support of cutting-edge research.

Highlighting the news of the evening was the announcement by philanthropist and honoree Daria Becker Barry, recipient of the Kitty Carlisle Hart Award of Merit for Lifetime Achievement, that the John and Daria Barry Foundation was pledging $5 million for glaucoma research.

The Glaucoma Foundation was founded in 1984 by Dr. Robert Ritch to identify and support innovative research in glaucoma. "Even then," says TGF President and CEO Elena Sturman, it was understood that research would hold the key to opening doors that could lead to new treatments and eventually a cure for this insidious disease."

Ten years later, TGF's interdisciplinary International Scientific Think Tank was launched, helping to set the course.

Eliminating blindness from glaucoma through vital research, education and collaboration remains TGF's core mission. "Attracting scientists from other specialties into glaucoma research, the Foundation has significantly expanded the number of people in the field and continues to bring new insights and approaches to understanding and treatment," said Ms. Sturman.

In recent years TGF has developed new initiatives to educate the public and help glaucoma patients around the world manage their disease. "Through such programs as an ongoing series of impactful webinars, we strive to be a valuable resource and to improve the lives of people with glaucoma worldwide," she adds.

Also featured at the Gala was the presentation of a new Patient Empowerment Award to Hillary A. Golden, founder of Glaucoma Coach and a role model and advocate for patient empowerment and patient-centric care.

Closing out the evening, award-winning music icon, songwriter, guitarist and record producer Nile Rodgers was front and center to receive the Foundation's Chairman's Spotlight Award for his exceptional artistry, generosity and humanity.

Said TGF Chairman Dr. Gregory K. Harmon, "This award puts a spotlight on the transformative effect individuals can have in their chosen field and as an advocate for social justice, youth empowerment and health initiatives, such as public education about glaucoma."

Media Contact: Gabrielle Bamberger, [email protected], 917-273-7382

SOURCE The Glaucoma Foundation