Glaucoma Indication in Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market to Offer Abundant Opportunities, Innovation in Precision Medicine to Spur Revenues: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optic nerve disorders treatment market is making strides from growing research on aqueous humor for anterior segment and trabecular meshwork tissue to manage the worldwide prevalence of optic nerve disorders. Advances in immunosuppressive drugs have expanded the clinical avenue in treatment of vision-related diseases.

Companies in the optic nerve disorders treatment market, concur analysts at TMR, must focus on improving the ocular drug delivery. Improvement in biopharmaceutical properties of drugs will help industry players expand their product portfolio. They should reap lucrative gains from optic neuritis, an increasingly promising disorder segment.

Growing number of trials of immunosuppressive drugs with beta interferons will help meet the needs of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

The global optic nerve disorders treatment market is expected to clock CAGR of ~4% and reach worth of ~US$ 19.5 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Report

Of the various treatment types, pharmacological treatment held the leading share in 2018

Beta interferons is a prominent sub-segment of pharmacological treatment

The segment was worth of ~US$ 2.5 Bn by 2027

by 2027 Regionally, North America held the leading share in 2018

held the leading share in 2018 The aforementioned regional market is expected to retain its lead

Europe and Japan highly lucrative regions

and highly lucrative regions The Europe market is expected to reach worth of ~US$ 4.2 Bn by period-end

market is expected to reach worth of by period-end Of the various indications, glaucoma is expected to witness opportunity rise at remarkable CAGR during 2019 – 2027

Competitive dynamics is characterized by high degree of fragmentation

The global valuation was pegged at ~US$ 14.1 Bn in 2018

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The growing prevalence of eye disorders has spurred the popularity of pharmacological treatments, since they are cost-effective and are efficacious. A wide range of treatments come under the ambit, including beta interferons, beta blockers, corticosteroids, combination drugs, and alpha-adrenergic agonists.

Extensive research on developing therapeutics for rare neurologic diseases has opened up new vistas for companies seeking steady revenues in the optic nerve disorders treatment market.

Patients and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) are a highly lucrative segment, and are attractive sizable investment by aspiring players.

Healthcare providers are raising awareness about drug-specific variables of topical ocular corticosteroids, thereby boosting the optic nerve disorders treatment market.

Companies are leaning on coming out with advanced corticosteroid formulations that can substantially improve drug delivery to anterior tissues. Players are coming out with new drug designs which aim at improving bioavailability and penetration. A case in point is retrometabolic drug design.

Rise in elderly population has spurred the incidence of vision-related problems and has added to the high prevalence of optic nerve disorders, thus boosting the opportunity for players in the optic nerve disorders treatment market.

Relentless search for precision medication for glaucoma is boosting the market.

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

Of the various regions, North America held the major share in the optic nerve disorders treatment market and is expected to retain its lead through the assessment period. The growth has been fueled by constant urge of drugmakers and healthcare companies reduce prevalence of optic nerve disorders. The avenues are further boosted by the presence of favorable reimbursement frameworks in various parts of the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at high CAGR during 2019 – 2027. The prevalence of glaucoma and rise in optic nerve disorders in elderly populations have been boosting the prospects.

Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market: Segmentation

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Pharmacological Treatment



Prostaglandins





Beta Interferons





Beta Blockers





Alpha-adrenergic agonist





Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors





Corticosteroids





Combination Drugs





Others (Rho kinase inhibitors, Monoclonal antibodies, cholinergic drugs, and Immunoglobulins)



Surgery

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market, by Indication

Glaucoma



Optic Neuritis



Optic Neuropathy



Arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy





Non-arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy





Congenital Optic Atrophy



Others (optic nerve hypoplasia (ONH), optic nerve head drusen, optic nerve pit, coloboma of optic nerve, and idiopathic intracranial hypertension)

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market, by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Clinics



Others (Home Care Settings, academic & research institutes)

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

