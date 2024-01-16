Glaucoma Innovations to be Presented at 13th Annual New Horizons Forum in San Francisco

News provided by

Glaucoma Research Foundation

16 Jan, 2024, 14:53 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) will host the 13th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum on February 9th at San Francisco's historic Westin St. Francis Hotel.

Attracting nearly 400 participants annually, this unique gathering unites leaders in the field of glaucoma for a full day of informative presentations, stimulating discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. Clinicians, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capital financiers, FDA representatives, key opinion leaders, glaucoma patients — all meet, learn, share ideas, and collaborate at the only event of its kind, aimed at speeding the development of new therapies and diagnostics for glaucoma patients.

Harvard-trained physician-executive, ophthalmic surgeon, inventor and serial entrepreneur, Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH will deliver the Drs. Henry and Frederick Sutro Memorial Lecture, the Forum's keynote address. Dr. Ianchulev's keynote lecture "The Innovation Journey of an iDoctor" will shed light on recent and on-the-horizon advances in glaucoma care.

In addition to Dr. Ianchulev, more than 50 speakers will be participating from companies and institutions across the US and around the world. Among more than a dozen sessions surveying innovations in glaucoma care, Ike K. Ahmed, MD, FRCSC (University of Utah) will present on "The Future of Interventional Glaucoma," Jeffrey Goldberg, MD, PhD (Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University) will speak during the sessions "Transforming Glaucoma Care: Addressing Unmet Needs" and "Glaucoma Beyond the Office: Maintaining Care Outside the Clinic," a session that will also feature Lama Al-Aswad, MD, MPH, Barbara Wirostko, MD, FARVO, Jason Bacharach, MD, Savas Komban, and Delan Jinapriya, BSc, MD, FRCSC, and Ruth Williams, MD (Wheaton Eye) and Tracy M. Valorie, BS, MBA (TMV Associates) will moderate a session on "Navigating the Evolving Payer Landscape." The complete program agenda can be viewed on the New Horizons Forum website.

New Horizons Forum is the centerpiece of Glaucoma 360, GRF's signature three-day series of events planned for February 8 to 10, 2024.

Glaucoma 360 concludes Saturday, February 10th with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. At the 28th annual Glaucoma Symposium CME, the Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Keynote Lecture will be presented by nationally renowned ophthalmologist Ronald L. Fellman, MD, founder and President of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, past President of the American Glaucoma Society, and 2022 recipient of the Glaucoma Research Foundation's Catalyst Award.

SOURCE Glaucoma Research Foundation

Also from this source

Glaucoma Research Foundation to Celebrate Research Pioneers, Patient Advocates, and Visionary Donors at Annual Gala

Glaucoma Research Foundation to Celebrate Research Pioneers, Patient Advocates, and Visionary Donors at Annual Gala

Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) President and CEO, Thomas M. Brunner announced the 2024 Annual Gala honorees today including philanthropists Judy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.