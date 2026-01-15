Glaucoma Research Foundation to Honor Ophthalmology Leaders and Visionary Philanthropists at Annual Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) President and CEO, Thomas M. Brunner announced the 2026 Gala honorees today including philanthropists Nancy and Patrick Forster, visionary ophthalmologist, researcher, and entrepreneur Barbara Wirostko, MD, and glaucoma specialist and patient education advocate Oluwatosin Smith, MD. The awards will be presented at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. The theme for this year's Gala is "Accelerating Hope."

The Catalyst Award, Glaucoma Research Foundation's highest honor, will be presented to Nancy and Patrick Forster, in recognition of their extraordinary generosity, leadership, and long-standing commitment to GRF's sight-saving mission.

The 2026 Visionary Award will be presented to Barbara Wirostko, MD, FARVO, an ophthalmology innovator, entrepreneur, and leader advancing the future of glaucoma care. With more than 30 years of experience in drug and device development,

Oluwatosin U. Smith, MD will receive the 2026 President's Award for her exceptional leadership and dedication to glaucoma care, education, and awareness. Dr. Smith is a glaucoma specialist at Glaucoma Associates of Texas in Dallas and an assistant professor of ophthalmology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, where she helps train glaucoma fellows.

The Annual Gala will include a reception, a silent art auction featuring artists with vision impairment, and a dinner to celebrate the donors, volunteers, and scientists who do so much to "accelerate hope" by advancing GRF's mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

Glaucoma 360 is a one-of-a-kind event — actually a series of events over 3 days — that includes the New Horizons Forum, a full-day meeting dedicated to innovations in glaucoma therapy, plus continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation's research and education programs. To learn more about the Glaucoma 360 events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America's oldest and most experienced institution dedicated to its mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. The Foundation has a proven track record of pioneering, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to more than a million visitors annually.

