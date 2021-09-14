Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market to Grow by USD 1.40 billion by 2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market report.

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the glaucoma surgery devices market is expected to have POSITIVE growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers Glaucoma surgery device namely DURYSTA.

- The company offers Glaucoma surgery device namely DURYSTA. Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers Glaucoma surgery device Visuals green.

- The company offers Glaucoma surgery device Visuals green. IRIDEX Corp. - The company offers Glaucoma surgery device namely MicroPulse P3.

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The glaucoma surgery devices market is segmented as below:

Product

MIGS Devices



Laser Therapy Devices



Conventional Therapy Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The glaucoma surgery devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of glaucoma. In addition, other factors such as rapid technological advances, and increasing initiatives for customer training and awareness are expected to trigger the glaucoma surgery devices market.

