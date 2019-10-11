Glauconix Biosciences Announces Appointment of Robert Dempsey to Board of Directors

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glauconix Biosciences, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company that uses its patented platform technology to develop human 3D ocular tissues that mimic the fluid dynamics in the eye to expedite and de-risk the R&D of ophthalmic treatments, announced today the appointment of Robert Dempsey to its Board of Directors. Robert Dempsey, MBA, Group VP, Head of Global Ophthalmology Franchise at Shire (Formerly). Robert Dempsey joined Shire in 2014 and was the Group Vice President and Head of the Global Ophthalmology Franchise. He transitioned to Takeda, Inc. in January of 2019 and led the divestiture of the lead Ophthalmic asset Xiidra® to Novartis in May 2019 for up to $5.3B from Shire's initial investment of ~$165M in 2013. Robert will provide expert advice and insight on the creation of new market pipelines, strategic partnerships and to assist in positioning Glauconix as a lead innovator in the Biotechnology space. Glauconix is located in the SUNY Polytechnic Institute Campus in Albany and partner in the Center for Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics (CATN2).

Glauconix Biosciences

Mr. Robert Dempsey is joining Glauconix Biosciences' Board of Directors consisting of, Dr. Barbara Wirostko, Mr. Richard Frederick, Dr. Karen Torrejon and Dr. Chris Rocchio.

"The addition of Bob to the Glauconix board adds highly sought-after industry expertise and a proven track record of success that further enhances the strength of our team. I look forward to working closely with Bob as we continue to get the message out about the value our model brings to the drug development process," stated Kim Southern, COO.

"We are thrilled to have Bob join the Glauconix Biosciences' Board of Directors and we look forward to all the contributions he will bring to the table to continue on our trajectory of high growth and innovation," said George Torrejon, Senior Director of Operations & Business Development of Glauconix Biosciences. "There is enormous opportunity for Glauconix, and we couldn't be more excited with Bob joining the team and bringing his knowledge and global experience in Ophthalmology. Bob will provide fresh insight to our current and future markets as we continue to take decisive action to grow Glauconix and innovate our commercial offerings in new and diverse ways, unlocking future and current growth opportunities."

Mr. Richard Frederick, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Eastern NY angels (ENYA) and Glauconix Board Member remarks, "We are delighted that Bob has agreed to join our board. With over 25 years' experience in ophthalmology related businesses, he will provide the insight and direction needed to help Glauconix Biosciences become the Leading developer of Ex-vivo 3-D human tissue models for accelerating therapeutic innovation and drug discovery."

"I am excited to join the Board of Glauconix. As a dynamic and growing company, their novel approach to Drug Discovery has significant application in reducing the time and resources required to bring Ophthalmic pharmaceuticals to market. Ophthalmic focused companies ranging from start-ups to large strategics can benefit from this technology," noted Mr. Robert Dempsey.

About Glauconix Biosciences

Glauconix Biosciences is a leading developer of ophthalmic ex-vivo dynamic 3D human tissue models for accelerating therapeutic innovation and drug discovery. Their 3D tissue models can de-risk ophthalmic assets and expedite drug development. Glauconix adds value to their clients and partners by expediting early identification and validation of effective compounds or biologics in the preclinical phase and those entering clinical trials. To learn more about Glauconix Biosciences, visit www.glauconix-biosciences.com.

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly)

SUNY Poly is New York's globally recognized, high-tech educational ecosystem. SUNY Poly offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the emerging disciplines of nanoscience and nanoengineering, as well as cutting-edge nanobioscience and nanoeconomics programs at its Albany campus, and undergraduate and graduate degrees in technology, including engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including natural sciences, mathematics, humanities, and social sciences at its Utica/Rome campus; thriving athletic, recreational, and cultural programs, events, and activities complement the campus experience. As the world's most advanced, university-driven research enterprise, SUNY Poly boasts billions of dollars in high-tech investments and hundreds of corporate partners since its inception. For information visit www.sunypoly.edu.

About Center for Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics (CATN2)

The mission of the New York State Center for Advanced Technology in Nanoelectronics and Nanomaterials (CATN2) at SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) and its College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) is to serve as a bridge between each phase in the research-to-development-to-deployment (RD&D) commercialization continuum. The Center's objective is to drive systematic progression in technology transitions, workforce skills attainment, market adoption and entrepreneurial growth by aligning and coordinating an array of capabilities that support applied research, technology development and operational deployment necessary for commercialization.

