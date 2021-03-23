Glauconix Biosciences Awarded National Science Foundation Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research Grant

ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glauconix Biosciences, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company that uses its patented platform technology to develop human 3D ocular tissues that mimic the fluid dynamics in the eye to expediate and de-risk the R&D of ophthalmic treatments while reducing development costs, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase IIB grant. The grant will support further R&D efforts in the expansion of Glauconix's business in the posterior segment of the eye and symbolizes NSF's trust in the company's growth and strong commercialization path. Glauconix is located in Albany, NY and is a partner in the Center for Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics (CATN2).

The company was previously awarded NSF's STTR Phase I, SBIR Phase II and TCEP grants for the growth and commercialization of their 3D Human Tissue platform for high throughput drug screening in several eye disorders.

The latest investment from NSF extends the R&D efforts beyond Phase II to accelerate the retina vasculature model to commercialization. Glauconix's development of a posterior segment of the eye model is a natural expansion from the company's commercialized anterior segment model that supports Glaucoma therapies.

CEO Kim Southern noted, "This award provides funding that will support acceleration of our R&D efforts to bring this model to the market faster and satisfy the need for a biological and physiologically-relevant model of the retina vasculature. This model will accelerate development of effective medications for diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; helping to enhance the quality of life for millions of people."

Karen Torrejon, CSO & founder commented, "This award comes at great timing as we continue building momentum on the final validation stages of our second commercial offering. We are excited by our expansion in the eye space and the applicability our platform technology is demonstrating. We are thankful to the NSF for their support and trust with the various SBIR awards and we look forward to continuing our commitment to innovation and scientific excellence.

"This is a natural expansion for Glauconix given their expertise and understanding of fluids, smooth muscle and the vascular modulators in their outflow trabecular meshwork model. Their glaucoma model has been able to confirm and translate development stage compounds into currently approved IOP lowering agents. I am very excited to see their retinal model predict and translate novel therapies now for diabetic retinal pathologies." - Barbara Wirostko MD FARVO, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Utah, CMO Qlaris Bio Inc, and Glauconix Board Member and Scientific Advisor.

About Glauconix Biosciences

Glauconix Biosciences is a leading developer of ophthalmic ex-vivo dynamic 3D human tissue models for accelerating therapeutic innovation and drug discovery. Their 3D tissue models can de-risk ophthalmic assets and expedite drug development. Glauconix adds value to their clients and partners by expediting early identification and validation of effective compounds or biologics in the preclinical phase and those entering clinical trials. To learn more about Glauconix Biosciences, visit www.glauconix-biosciences.com

About National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. In fiscal year (FY) 2020, its budget is $8.3 billion. NSF funds research in all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities and other institutions. Each year, NSF receives more than 50,000 competitive proposals for funding and makes about 12,000 new funding awards.

For more information, visit www.nsf.org.

Contact: George Torrejon, Senior Director of Operations & Business Development, [email protected]

SOURCE Glauconix Biosciences