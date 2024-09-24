GLAZER CAPITAL ADDS FORMER RAMIUS PORTFOLIO MANAGER TO INVESTMENT TEAM

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glazer Capital, LLC, a global investment firm primarily focused on arbitrage and event-driven investing, with approximately $2 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce the addition of Ethan Johnson to its investment team. Mr. Johnson brings over 16 years' experience in event driven investing from his most recent position at Ramius.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ethan Johnson to our team," said Paul Glazer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Glazer Capital. "Ethan's extensive experience and breadth of knowledge will complement the strengths of our existing team. As we grow, I believe having top-tier talent allows us to continue to provide value to our investors."

Mr. Johnson added, "I'm excited to join the team at Glazer Capital. It is a firm I've known and respected throughout my career. They have a strong reputation for discipline when managing risk. In addition, the firm's commitment to fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment aligns with my professional background and values. I look forward to contributing to the firm's future success."

Before joining Glazer Capital, Mr. Johnson worked at Ramius for 16 years, including over 12 years as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to Ramius, he worked at a boutique M&A advisory firm and began his career in equity research at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Johnson received a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan (Honors and Distinction) and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Glazer Capital

Founded by Paul J. Glazer, Glazer Capital, LLC is a New York City-based, global investment management firm. Glazer Capital started investing in 1999 with a clear objective – to generate absolute returns across all market environments while treating its investors, partners and team members with respect and integrity. The firm's investment strategies are guided by its deep expertise in arbitrage and focus on risk management. Since its founding, Glazer Capital has grown to approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

