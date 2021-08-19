GLCU Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Lakes Credit Union Scholarship Committee recently selected and awarded $1,000 scholarships to six students. The scholarship program is available to any qualifying member, no matter their age or education level. The funds can be used to help pay tuition, accommodations, books, etc. at colleges of the winners' choice.

"We are committed to empowering our members with the resources and tools they need to achieve greatness in their lives," says Steve Bugg, President & CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union. "One of those essential tools is education, and we're thrilled to support these members on their educational journey."

This year, candidates were asked to submit a video essay with their application, making the application process more dynamic by showing not only academic accomplishments but also digital and social media skills.

Congratulations to the winners of GLCU's 2021 Education Scholarship:

Elicia Frelix

Elliana Zerr

Greta Franke

Jessica Pozezinski

Juliel Ravago

Mariama Bah

Visit glcu.org/scholarship for future scholarship opportunities and for more information.

About Great Lakes Credit Union

Founded in 1938, GLCU continues to be a growing staple in our communities. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, chartered by the State of Illinois and insured by the NCUA, we are guided by a dedicated volunteer Board of Directors and seasoned leadership team and are proud to serve more than 80,000 members with over $1 billion in assets. We are headquartered in Northern Illinois and have 12 branch locations and more than 170 fee-free ATMs locally. GLCU also belongs to the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members can access accounts nationwide at over 5,600 institutions with thousands of locations in 50 states, and at any of their 30,000 surcharge–free CO–OP ATMs. All 200+ employee-owners pride ourselves on building lifelong relationships with our member-owners and providing them with financial education during all life stages. Learn more at glcu.org.

