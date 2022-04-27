GLEAM NETWORK CELEBRATES 2 YEARS OF SUCCESS MENTORING PROFESSIONALS IN THE RESTAURANT AND FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY

Global nonprofit has paired 235 mentees with industry leaders

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLEAM Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers access to mentoring and leadership development programs for restaurant and foodservice industry professionals, is celebrating its industry impact and success on its second anniversary.

GLEAM (Global Leadership Enhancement & Mentorship) Network was founded in April 2020 by Sanjiv Razdan and is run by an all-volunteer team of restaurant industry executives and veterans.

"I started GLEAM Network shortly after the pandemic began, when the restaurant industry was experiencing unprecedented pain, to support those who are underserved with career-building resources," said GLEAM Founder and CEO Razdan. "GLEAM is currently the only program of its kind, helping people in the industry rise and develop their careers through mentorship and thus lifting up the industry as a whole."

Since its inception, GLEAM has made a measurable impact through 11 of its signature one-on-one Mentor Program cohorts, pairing 235 mentees with 225 industry-leader volunteer mentors from Chipotle, Pizza Hut, Blaze Pizza, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, sweetgreen and more.

"As an experienced restaurant company CEO, I recognize how valuable GLEAM's Mentor Programs have been for so many people in our business who have been negatively impacted by the circumstances of the past two years," said Sheri Miksa, GLEAM board member and co-leader of GLEAM's Mentor Programs. "Our mission is more important than ever while the restaurant/foodservice industry progresses thru the post-pandemic recovery."

GLEAM offers two distinct, six-month, one-on-one Mentor Programs for industry professionals - the Emerging Leader Mentor Program and the Executive Mentor Program - as well as the one-on-one, eight-to-12-week Industry Student Mentor Program (ISMP).

GLEAM's signature Emerging Leader Mentor Program and Executive Mentor Programs are now open for registration for the Spring 2022 cohort. Interested mentees can register today via the GLEAM website, where industry leaders also can volunteer as mentors for the six-month program.

In its first two years, GLEAM also held 26 Learning Circles, small group discussion sessions led by industry experts on timely, relevant, and compelling topics.

In March, GLEAM launched its newest offering, the Career Advancement Program (CAP), which provides career-building soft skills to hourly, frontline team members, particularly those who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or female. CAP supports these individuals' growth into supervisory and management positions.

To learn more, register as a mentee or mentor, volunteer with GLEAM, donate or become a corporate sponsor, please visit http://www.gleamnetwork.net.

About GLEAM Network

GLEAM (Global Leadership Enhancement and Mentorship) Network is a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide access to mentoring and leadership development for foodservice professionals, enabling them to achieve their full career potential. The organization provides access to one-on-one mentoring, leadership development and career advancement programs, helmed by the industry's most inspiring leaders. To learn more or become a volunteer, donate or sponsor, or register for upcoming programs, visit www.gleamnetwork.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GleamNetwork/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Curry Simic

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE GLEAM Network