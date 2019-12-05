Gleantap launches AI technology to help Gold's Gym & Planet Fitness reduce member attrition rate by 16%

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleantap , an industry-leading member engagement platform that services brands such as Planet Fitness & Gold's Gym, announced the launch of its AI engine that will help the franchises predict when a member is likely to churn and engage them appropriately at the right time to keep them coming back. To date, using its automated technology, Gleantap has helped clients reduce their attrition by 16% on average, leading to tens of thousands of dollars in revenue for clients. With the new AI engine, Gleantap now expects to further increase that number.

"On average, we are able to increase our client's member lifetime value by 25%. Our clients are consistently pleased to see the increase in their ROI month over month," says Andrea Grbavac, Gleantap's Director of Marketing.

Onboarding New Brands

In Q4 2019, the Gleantap team is excited to welcome new brands to the client list, including The Bar Method and Orange Shoe Personal Fitness, further expanding Gleantap's client base of innovative powerful fitness partners. "We look forward to deepening our relationships with recent clients helping them witness how our platform, recently equipped with chatbots and AI predictive behavior algorithms, will impact their bottom line," Sagar Babber, CEO Gleantap.

Gleantap's platform engages 2 million members across 300+ fitness locations, while also providing expert retention advice to its clients.

"What's impressed us the most is the level of service outside of the platform. As self-service platforms become everyday in this industry, having a team to help think through and execute campaigns is a game changer. We think of Gleantap as not only a powerful tool but an extension of our team," says Chris Epper, Planet Fitness Franchise

Raising Investment through Crowdfunding

Gleantap is also currently crowdfunding through MicroVentures to raise a seed round to fuel marketing & sales, while also for research and development to add more innovative features & integrations to its platform. With the global customer engagement market on track to reach $27.45 billion by 2024, Gleantap is at the forefront of automating engagement to increase customer loyalty and generate more revenue for its clients.

About Gleantap

Gleantap is an Austin-based software company that utilizes AI to help fitness & wellness businesses retain more customers & increase their lifetime value through member engagement.

https://gleantap.com

SOURCE Gleantap

Related Links

https://gleantap.com

