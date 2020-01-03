Glebar Company Announces the Acquisition of Tridex Technology

RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glebar Company, a precision grinding solutions organization, announced today the acquisition of Tridex Technology Ltd ("Tridex" or the "Company"). Tridex is a leader in Electrochemical Grinding (ECG) technology, bolstering double-digit growth since inception. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, application development and automation of electrochemical grinders, cut off machines and precision abrasive cut off solutions. With over 100 years of combined ECG experience and a vast array of applications in the Medical and Aerospace industries, to name a few, Tridex provides turnkey solutions and services tailored to its customer's needs.

"We are humbled by this transformational opportunity and are excited to welcome the Tridex team to Glebar. Both companies' respective customers will benefit from the synergy we create together," said Robert Baker, CEO of Glebar Company. "This is hopefully the first acquisition of many and marks a new chapter in our 67-year history." Adam Cook, Chairman, adds "This partnership is another step in the Glebar growth story. Tridex further bolsters our core focus within the non-elective medical minimally invasive procedures market and expands our reach in aerospace and other industries. Under Robert's leadership, we are well positioned to aggressively pursue targeted organic and inorganic opportunities."

"The technological advantages of this acquisition are plentiful. Our offering to our customers takes a big step forward today as we head into the next decade," adds John Bannayan Chief Technology Officer.

"We are excited to be joining the Glebar team. The combined entity will facilitate continued growth to better serve our customers and all stakeholders," said Daniel Stern, President and CEO of Tridex Technology.

With over 100 years of combined experience Tridex Technology, (www.tridextech.com), offers the most advanced technology in burr free electrochemical grinding and tube cut off machines as well as precision abrasive cut off machines. This unique ECG technology combines abrasive grinding with electrochemical machining to provide stress free, low force cutting with no burrs and no metallurgical damage such as recast, heat affected zone, burning or work hardening. ECG is widely used for tube cutoff of materials such as stainless-steel hypodermic needle tubing where deburring is not practical. ECG is also used for aerospace applications such as fragile honeycomb materials and turbine airfoils where the material is thin, fragile and heat sensitive. Materials such as Cobalt-Chrome, Hastelloy, Inconel and Nitinol, which are very difficult to machine with conventional methods, can be easily and accurately cut with Burr Free Electrochemical Grinding. The Precision Abrasive technology is widely used in the aerospace fastener industry for cutoff of high temperature alloys, titanium and tool steel bars.

About Glebar

Founded in 1952 and based in Ramsey, New Jersey, Glebar Company, (www.glebar.com), is an innovative manufacturer and solutions provider of fully automated turnkey precision grinding systems. The company has evolved from a centerless grinding machine manufacturer to a world-class precision grinding solutions provider, maximizing customer return on investment. Glebar serves companies all over the world, across many market segments.

